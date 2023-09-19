Garrett Gerloff hopes for impetus from Toprak at BMW

Toprak Razgatlioglu is not the first Yamaha rider to move to BMW. Michael van der Mark, who was his team-mate in the Japanese factory entry in 2020, is now riding his third season with the M1000RR at ROKiT BMW. Bonovo action riders Loris Baz and Garrett Gerloff also have a history with Yamaha. The Frenchman rode for Ten Kate Racing in 2019, while the US rider rode for junior team GRT between 2020 and 2022.

Of the former Yamaha riders, Gerloff seems to have managed the transition to the Bavarian Superbike best. Most recently at Magny-Cours, the 28-year-old ensured the first pole since Tom Sykes at Barcelona in 2021 and took the best results in the two main races in fourth and fifth. In the Superpole race, he was wiped out by, of all people, brand colleague Scott Redding (ROKiT).

The Texan has a good idea of the challenges the 2021 World Champion will face at the winter tests. "I know he's got it. He has a very special way of riding the bike, which he developed from the Kawasaki to the Yamaha. He's one of the best, so I'm trying to copy him on the bike," Gerloff said of Razgatlioglu. "But on the BMW it was not easy for me to do the things like he does. With the Yamaha, I felt like I could brake the bike in time with the rear wheel in the air, similar to him. Not always, but most of the time. Riding like that seems much more difficult with this bike. It's a little more nervous and likes both wheels to be in contact with the ground. That's something he and whoever he's going to be working with will have to get to grips with."

However, even at the time of Razgatlioglu's switch from Kawasaki to Yamaha, some pundits predicted that the 26-year-old's aggressive riding style would not work with the R1. Misconception. "Toprak coming will be a big motivation for BMW. He could bring ideas that encourage them to find out what else could work," the Bonovo rider hopes. "For me it is difficult to be consistent in braking. The Yamaha is controllable with the rear in the air, but even when it's set down it behaves well. The BMW likes to keep the wheels on the ground. It's like a precision tool, which is good because you can achieve a lot with it. But I feel that you can't ride it so aggressively to get the best out of it. A more blunt instrument you can ride more aggressively."