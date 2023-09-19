Kawasaki fears for Alex Lowes (32): Will the knee hold?

Alex Lowes' left knee went kaput at the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours. Although not much time has passed since his operation, the Kawasaki factory rider hopes to be fit for Aragon.

Alex Lowes retired from the Superpole race at Magny-Cours on 10 September on lap 6 because he felt a painful pop in his left knee. The Englishman went to the medical centre for examination, where he was banned from the second race.

The 32-year-old had himself examined again on Tuesday a week ago, this time the doctors found meniscus damage. One day later, Lowes had part of the defective tissue surgically removed by a specialist. On Thursday, ahead of the upcoming tenth meeting of the season, the Kawasaki rider must hope to be cleared for Aragon.

"Aragon is a track I like and where we have done some testing - most recently just a couple of weeks ago. It was a positive test and we had a good feeling with the bike," said Lowes. "I hope I can ride Motorland and be competitive. I had knee surgery last week so we don't know yet if I will be able to ride at all. We haven't made a final decision yet."