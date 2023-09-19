New "nerve centre" for Magny-Cours circuit

For the Superbike World Championship event, Magny-Cours got a new race control. The modernisation of the control room was necessary in order to be able to hold races of this calibre on the traditional circuit in the future.

The 2023 Superbike weekend in Magny-Cours is history. The spectators saw spectacular races with victories by favourites Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati). All well monitored from the new control room, which had its baptism of fire at this year's event.

Since 2003, the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours has been on the Superbike calendar without interruption. In order to remain a permanent fixture in the series-based motorbike world championship in the future, those in charge have spent a year upgrading the race control system. With this modernisation measure, Magny-Cours retains the Grade B homologation of the FIM, which entitles it to host the Superbike World Championship.

The track's nerve centre now has 30 workstations, a 20 sqm LED wall with 14 HD screens and a network consisting of 35 Ultra HD/4K cameras. This technology ensures seamless monitoring of the entire course. The financing of the elaborate conversion was made possible by the joint effort of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours and the Département de la Nièvre (the responsible administrative unit).

In the history of the traditional circuit, necessary improvements could often not be implemented due to a lack of financial resources. The circuit was opened in 1961 as Circuit Jean Behra, and car and motorbike races were held there regularly. Formula 3 also made guest appearances on the still relatively simple track layout in the 1960s.

Money problems, lack of support from the authorities and poor infrastructure prevented Magny-Cours from hosting major international motorsport events for a long time. Visitor numbers and revenues fell short of expectations.

Since the 1970s, the development of the circuit was promoted by former French President François Mitterrand. At the end of the 1980s, ownership of the facility passed completely into public hands. During his term in office, which lasted until 1995, Mitterrand lobbied for the financing of the renovations and extensions in Magny-Cours and used his influence to bring Formula 1 to the municipality, which has just 1400 inhabitants.

To this end, the entire facility was extensively renovated and expanded in 1988 and opened a year later under the new name Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. In 1991, the first Formula 1 race took place in front of 100,000 spectators.



The last reconstruction of the circuit took place in 2002. The current length of the circuit is 4.411 km, consisting of nine right-hand and eight left-hand corners.