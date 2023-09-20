Will BMW finally make it onto the podium at Aragon?

With pole position (the first since Tom Sykes in Barcelona in 2021) and places 4 and 5 in the main races, Garrett Gerloff was BMW's poster boy most recently in Magny-Cours. The Texan in the German team Bonovo action is in 14th place in the overall standings with 92 points, the best BMW rider is Scott Redding from the British ROKiT team in 11th place with 108 points. The Englishman had taken fourth places in Donington and Most.

Motorsport Director Marc Bongers hopes that the first podium of the 2023 World Superbike Championship will be clinched next weekend in Aragon. After the two-day test at the end of August, all four BMW riders can already start the first practice session with a basic set-up. "The test with our BMW M1000RR in Aragón was quite positive. The competition is very strong, but we were already able to show the bike's potential in the last races at Imola, Most and Magny-Cours. That's why I'm very confident that we can build on that and take the positive momentum with us," Bongers said. "Whether it's enough for the podium, we'll have to see. But it's all about laying the foundations now for the coming season. I'm looking forward to the next races. It's an exhausting part of the season, four race weekends in a row if you count the finale of the Endurance World Championship. But after the podium in the World Endurance Championship, you like going into the WorldSBK double-header."

Immediately after Aragon, the World Superbike squad travels on to Portimão, where the penultimate race weekend is already scheduled from 29 September to 1 October. "Now hopefully we can make further improvements after Magny-Cours and bring them to Aragón. I know we can have a solid weekend," Gerloff is confident. "It was also good that we already tested with the BMW in Portimão as well to get some information about it. But it was so long ago. That was at the beginning of the year when we didn't know anything. So it will be different when we go there now. But I am looking forward to it. I like both tracks very much."

Even the usually critical Redding is exuding a hint of confidence that things can look up. It was the Englishman who ensured the last BMW podium at Magny-Cours in 2022 when he finished second in the first race. "A few weeks ago we tested in Aragón and compared to before I felt pretty good on the bike there. So it's another round I'm looking forward to," said the 30-year-old. "Hopefully we can have a better weekend than we've had in the past at Aragón, and I think that's possible."