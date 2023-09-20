Toprak increases the pressure: "A lot can happen".

With Aragon, Portimão and Jerez, only three meetings of the 2023 World Superbike Championship are still to be held. Although Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) has a clear advantage of 57 points, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) has won five of the last nine races, the Spaniard only three. And Bautista made mistakes like the last one in Magny-Cours, when he thundered into the rear of his team-mate Michael Rinaldi in the Superpole race, or when he crashed in the second race in Most.

After Donington Park, Álvaro Bautista led the Yamaha rider by 93 points, but in Imola, Most and Magny-Cours, the Turk made up a tidy 36 points. The aim is to continue this trend in Spain. Razgatlioglu feels that anything is still possible in the fight for the title.



"Aragon is not an easy track, but there are some good places. I especially like the last corner where I had a great fight with Michael Rinaldi last year. We touched, like in 2015 in the Superstock 600 race - I really enjoy that," the 26-year-old recalled. "In 2022 I took pole position in record time, but races are more important. At Aragon you have to watch the tyres to be able to fight. It's not easy, but we will do our best and just look from race to race. I hope we're on the podium and fighting for the win - we have a lot of races left, anything can happen."

Last year, however, the Yamaha rider only took third places in the races and even those were mainly down to the 2021 World Champion's ability.



"Aragon is traditionally not one of our best tracks," knows chief technician Phil Marron. "The bike has to be able to go smoothly on the throttle without putting too much strain on the rear tyre. And it has to be agile enough to change direction easily in the mountain chicane that leads onto the long back straight. At the same time, with a rider like Toprak, we need solid braking stability, both on the hard braking at the end of the back straight after turn 16 and in the spectacular turn 1 and on the descent after turn 12."