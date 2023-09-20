Ever more extreme: Pirelli launches softest front tyre

For the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Aragon, unit supplier Pirelli has a new front tyre on offer. Never before has there been a softer rubber compound for the front.

Now in its 20th year as the tyre monopoly in the production-based world championship, Pirelli continues to innovate as it did on day one, helping to set records on a regular basis. This will probably also happen thanks to the latest development, a new front tyre.

Already last year, Pirelli started the development of a new front tyre, which is to be understood as a counterpart to the soft rear tyre SCQ. With the findings, they have developed a prototype that will be offered from the European season opener in Assen. The SC0 rubber compound was used for the first time on the front tyre and is to be developed into a standard solution.

"From a development point of view, our efforts this season in the Superbike class have focused primarily on the extra-soft rear tyre SCQ and the soft front tyre SC0. The latter represented an absolute novelty, because until this year Pirelli had never developed a tyre in the SC0 compound for the front tyre," explained Race Director Giorgio Barbier. "With the evolution of the rear tyre towards softer solutions and the consequent introduction of compounds such as SCX and SCQ in the range, we recognised the need to develop a softer alternative for the front tyre as well, offering a higher level of grip to balance that of the rear tyre."

The Italians have now announced a new, even softer version for the Aragon meeting.

"The first specification we developed, B1148, gave good results but did not fully satisfy us, so we decided to develop a new compound, C0927, which should offer an even better grip level," said Barbier. "We will definitely try it in Aragón and then also in Portimão and at the end of the year we will decide if we will make it the standard solution or if we will continue the development next season."