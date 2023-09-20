Johnny Rea (Kawasaki) had his first time at Aragon

After signing with Yamaha for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, Jonathan Rea is increasingly aware that he is on a farewell tour with Kawasaki. In Aragon, the Northern Irishman did most of his laps on the ZX-10RR.

Since 4 September, it has been official that Jonathan Rea will leave Kawasaki at the end of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. The 36-year-old signed for two years with Yamaha, where he will succeed Toprak Razgatlioglu. Rea had been riding for the Barcelona-based Provec team, which organises Kawasaki's factory presence, since 2015. The list of joint successes is long: six world championships, over 100 victories and much more.

Now the third last race weekend of the season is coming up in Aragon. The Northern Irishman has a lot in common with the Spanish track. He has achieved nine victories, 23 podiums and eight pole positions here with Kawasaki. Not to forget the countless winter tests that were held here. "I have great memories of Aragon. In fact, it was the first time I rode the Ninja ZX-10R here and I think fondly of those first laps," mused Rea. "I hope I can repeat that feeling when I really enjoyed the bike."

Kawasaki last completed a test at Aragon at the end of August. "Aragon is a really cool track that I like a lot and it's a big challenge for a rider. We had a test there during the summer break and it was positive. I felt fast and consistent," said Rea. "Since the middle of the season we have had a bit of a push with the set-up of the bike. We have worked well as a team and have been able to fight for podiums. It's important to be strong but also consistent. We now have two race weekends ahead of us and the goal is to maximise our chances to fight for podiums and continue to score a lot of points."

Rea is currently third in the overall standings, which he wants to secure for his team. The train to the front has left the station, he has a 34-point lead over Andrea Locatelli (4th/Yamaha).