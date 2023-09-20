Iker Lecuona (Honda): Scepticism for home race in Aragón

For Iker Lecuona, it would be desirable to be competitive at his home race in MotorLand Aragón. However, the Honda rider is not sure about the tenth meeting of the 2023 World Superbike Championship season.

Honda is working hard to catch up with the best bikes in the 2023 World Superbike Championship. However, the super concession parts used most recently in Magny-Cours did not bring any real progress. These parts target the chassis and allow changes that are otherwise forbidden.



The newly built chassis had proved its worth at the Aragón test at the end of August, which is why Iker Lecuona used it in France. Places 14, 12 and 11, however, were a bitter disappointment.

For the upcoming race weekend, the Spaniard is therefore keeping his expectations low. "We certainly have the potential to do well in Aragón and be in the second group, but I prefer to wait and see," said the 23-year-old in the run-up. "We had a test at Aragón recently and it went quite well despite the strong wind. I was happy with the way we worked there. Not only did we test some new parts, but we also focused a bit on the basic set-up of the bike. Hopefully that will help us start the weekend on the right foot."

As for his teammate, the tenth meeting of the season is also a home race for Xavi Vierge. "We did a lot of laps in the test and tried a lot of different things, also in terms of set-up. So part of the work for the race weekend is already done," Vierge emphasised. "Now we just have to try to get the best out of what we have. At the same time, I will concentrate on myself and my riding style. Since Magny-Cours I have been training as usual and have fully recovered from my heavy crash in France. I feel ready to give my best in Aragón."