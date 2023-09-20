Official: BMW's two driver pairings are fixed

After months of wrangling, the four BMW drivers for the 2024 World Superbike Championship have been decided - and also in which teams they will start. BMW boss Dr Schramm is convinced that this will be a step forward.

BMW Motorsport Director Marc Bongers achieved a masterpiece by signing former World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for 2024 and 2025, but the Dutchman also got himself into trouble.

For Michael van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff already had a contract for 2024, and when Loris Baz and Scott Redding pulled out their option, suddenly five riders were under contract for only four factory machines.

Since 5 September, regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have known how BMW is setting up for next season, and that Baz is falling through the rust. The German manufacturer has just announced its separation from the Frenchman.

"I would like to thank Loris Baz for our collaboration," announced Dr Markus Schramm, the head of BMW Motorrad. "He will leave the World Superbike project after the end of the current season. After two seasons competing for the Bonovo action BMW team, we wish him all the best for the future."

In the same press release, Schramm confirmed next year's team line-ups. Redding moves from ROKiT BMW Motorrad to Bonovo action, where he will be Gerloff's pit neighbour.

At ROKiT, van der Mark and newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu, who comes from Yamaha, will ride.

Both entry teams will be treated identically in terms of material and technical support from the BMW development department in order to have equal opportunities between the four factory riders.

"Four strong BMW factory riders in our two strong BMW teams - with this new division we go into the 2024 WorldSBK season in an excellent position," Dr Schramm is convinced. "Scott Redding is a strong racer and we appreciate that he will stay with our BMW Motorrad World Superbike project to bring his strengths to Bonovo action. His experience, speed and most importantly his skill will be an important part of optimising our common goals together with Garrett Gerloff and the whole team."

The BMW boss continued, "With our new addition Toprak Razgatlioglu, we have the opportunity to optimally allocate our factory riders to our two operational teams. Together with Michael van der Mark in the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, we have ideally staffed the overall project. Both teams use the feedback from the riders in close exchange with our engineers to further improve the bike together. We also think that the fact that we have two strong teams with top riders increases the internal competitive pressure a bit more. This also helps to increase the overall performance. We are convinced that this new rider-team division is an important further step to join the top with our project."