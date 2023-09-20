Rinaldi on Ducati time: pressure to perform was enormous

Michael Rinaldi has known since mid-July that he will lose his place in the Ducati factory team after this World Superbike Championship season. The Italian says he is now free to ride his motorbike again.

Five podiums and only sixth place after Imola in mid-July were not enough for the Aruba team and Ducati to offer Michael Rinaldi a job beyond the 2023 season. The 27-year-old has to give up his place for Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega, but he has two attractive options for 2024: Rinaldi is at the top of the Honda factory team's wish list should Iker Lecuona be relegated to the MotoGP World Championship. And at Motocorsa he could remain part of the Ducati family. His management has also made contacts in the Moto2 class.

In Magny-Cours, we saw Rinaldi riding free at last, in the first race he convinced with 2nd place behind Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). In the Superpole race he had chances to win, but was shot down by team mate Alvaro Bautista. In the second main race, the Italian retired due to brake problems.

"I enjoy the current situation and riding my Ducati," the World Championship seventh-placed rider told ahead of next weekend's races at Aragon. "Every time I ride it, it will be one less time. The three years in the Ducati factory team were a very important period in my life as an Italian. That's why I try to collect as many impressions as possible and don't think about contracts. Maybe I should have done it earlier, but I always wanted to prove my speed - and that's why I made mistakes. Now I have nothing to lose and can enjoy it because of that. If I win another race, it would be great. If I come second, it's okay too. It wasn't like that before. Because when you wear these colours, you have to perform."

Ducati is the most successful manufacturer in the World Superbike Championship established in 1988, although no rider's title was won between 2011 (Carlos Checa) and Alvaro Bautista (2022). The pressure on the riders is correspondingly great. Especially when an Italian is under contract.

"That is not Ducati's fault," Rinaldi underlined in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Braking late and hard as well as going fast is one skill. To perform under pressure is another. You have to have these when you reach this level. Until three years ago I didn't think about such things, I rode with a smile on my face and did my best. Then I had to face this reality and improve this particular skill. If you can't do that in a short time, then you're out. Because then you make mistakes. I always gave my best, but it was my mistake that I couldn't handle that situation better. But that's how it is when you drive in a factory team and you have to win."