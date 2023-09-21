Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha): Shoulder still hurts

In the second race in Magny-Cours, Dominique Aegerter was rudely knocked off his bike by BMW rider Scott Redding. The accident led to the race being abandoned, at the restart the Swiss rider's place remained empty - he is still feeling the consequences two weeks later.



"It took me a few days to recover. However, I still feel my shoulder and elbow a little bit," Aegerter revealed. "But I was able to start training again and I feel well prepared for the upcoming task in Aragón and also for the next race in Portimão in a week."

The 32-year-old knows the MotorLand Aragón like the back of his hand from many GP years and also from two years in the Supersport World Championship (one win and two second places from four races). With his Yamaha R1, however, it will be his debut next weekend.



"I have to admit that Aragón is not one of my favourites. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to the coming weekend because it will be my debut with the Superbike," the two-time SSP World Champion emphasised. "The track itself is very special and interesting, peppered with many key sections like the Corkscrew passage and the many uphill and downhill sections. And after the chicane there is a very long straight that ends in the incomparable finish bend. Apart from that, it would be nice if we had lovely late summer weather again, although not as hot as in Magny-Cours. From a sporting point of view, I'm hoping for a good weekend with consistent top-10 finishes and hopefully one or two highlights."

Aegerter feels that the competitive pressure has increased in the broad midfield.



"It's been a long time since I was the best Indepedent Team rider and I definitely want to be that again. That will definitely be a goal for this weekend," mused Aegerter. "It certainly won't be a piece of cake, though, because Petrucci has improved a lot and Bassani is always in the mix in the races. Garrett Gerloff has also been a force to be reckoned with since Magny-Cours."