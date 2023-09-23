Directly after MotoGP: SBK World Championship in Aragon on ServusTV

Directly after the MotoGP series qualifying sessions in India, ServusTV switches to the first race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragon. Eurosport will also be live on Saturday.

For years, ServusTV and Eurosport have been the TV home of the Superbike World Championship in the German-speaking world. The Austrians also offer free streaming of all races and Superpoles. However, because ServusTV also owns the broadcasting rights for the MotoGP, the two most important motorbike world championships are occasionally in conflict - as was the case a week ago with the SBK in Magny-Cours and the MotoGP in Misano.

This weekend, that's not a problem with MotoGP at the Buddh Circuit in India and the Superbike World Championship at MotorLand Aragon, at least not for the races. Due to the time difference, fans of both series can even enjoy twice the thrilling motorsport on the private channel.

The live broadcast of the series-related world championship on ServusTV includes, as usual, the two main races on Saturday and Sunday. The Superpole will be repeated or summarised before the first race and the Superpole race before the second race. The full programme and guaranteed live is offered by ServusTV in the stream, where all important sessions of all three world championships can be seen from Friday.

At Eurosport, which belongs to Discovery, the TV broadcast will be on Eurosport 2, a channel for which a fee is sometimes charged. Both races of the Supersport and Superbike categories will be shown live.

If that is not enough, there is the alternative of the video pass on the official website of the World Superbike Championship, which not only offers access to the commercial-free live streaming on the race weekends, but also to interviews, the archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards and season reviews from 1993 onwards.

At the beginning of the season, this cost 69.90 euros, after the meeting in Most 34.99 euros. For the last three events in Aragon, Portimão and Jerez, the video pass is available at the bargain price of 9.99 euros.