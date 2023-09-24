Aragon: Round 2 of SSP and SBK World Championship from 12:15 live on TV

On Sunday, ServusTV and Eurosport will broadcast live from the 2023 World Superbike Championship at MotorLand Aragon. What can be seen where and when.

Before ServusTV's live broadcast of the production-based World Championship from Aragon begins on Sunday with the second round of the Superbike category, the exciting Superpole race from the morning will be repeated in full as usual. The full programme and guaranteed live is offered by ServusTV in the free stream, where the races of all three world championships can be seen.

At Eurosport, which belongs to Discovery, the TV broadcast is on Eurosport 2, a channel for which a fee is sometimes charged. On the other hand, the second rounds of the Supersport and Superbike World Championships are shown live on the last day of racing.

If that is not enough, there is the alternative of the video pass on the official website of the World Superbike Championship, which not only offers access to the commercial-free live streaming on the race weekends, but also to interviews, the archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards and season reviews from 1993 onwards.

At the beginning of the season, this cost 69.90 euros, after the meeting in Most 34.99 euros. For the last three events in Aragon, Portimão and Jerez, the video pass is available at the bargain price of 9.99 euros.