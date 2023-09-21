Xavier Vierge: "The Honda is missing a little bit everywhere".

Honda has been in crisis since Donington and only managed to reach the top-10 with difficulty. Factory rider Xavi Vierge believes that the CBR1000RR-R will work better at the Superbike meeting in Aragón despite its weaknesses.

Until Misano, it seemed that Honda had made progress. Xavi Vierge finished third on the podium in the second round at Mandalika and, together with his team-mate Iker Lecuona, regular top-six results were achieved.

But since the sixth event of the season at Donington Park, the worm has been in the wind. Vierge managed only three single-digit results (ninth places) in twelve races and Lecuona even only one - his fifth place in Most was only due to the right tyre strategy.



"In the last three laps we had a bit of trouble. Last year we had problems on these tracks, but we expected to make a step forward this year. Unfortunately it hasn't been like that - our performance was poor and we weren't competitive," admitted the 25-year-old Vierge. "We are missing, as always, a little bit of everything. We are not fast enough to reach the podiums, but we are trying hard to do it. We have made a step compared to last year, but the problem is that everyone else has made a step too. "

The Spaniard is more confident for the last three meetings of the season.



"I think Aragon, Portimão and Jerez will be really good for our bike," Vierge hopes. "So we will try to learn from last year and be more competitive. One of my goals is to be on the podium before the end of the season. We are still missing something and I hope we will find it soon to be in that fight. For sure we will get there."