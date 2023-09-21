Kawasaki say: Alex Lowes will not race at Aragon

The news at noon on Thursday came as a surprise: The Kawasaki factory team is taking Alex Lowes out of the races for the coming weekend in Aragon. The Englishman had meniscus surgery on his left knee on 13 September and was confident of being able to ride in Spain. However, at the beginning of the week he also said, "I don't know if I can ride, we haven't made a final decision yet."

Now team manager Guim Roda has put his foot down: "We have decided to let Alex sit out this event, but he is training hard to be at 100 per cent for Portimao. Only nine days after knee surgery, we don't want to expose his body to the stresses of racing so he can recover properly."



Alex only partly agrees with this assessment. "After Magny-Cours I made the difficult decision to go to Barcelona to have knee surgery," the Englishman told us. "The operation went well. Since then I have been concentrating on my recovery and working as hard as I can. Physically I feel good and in a position to ride. However, the team decided that the best option would be to wait for Portugal. I respect their decision."



Test and reserve rider Florian Marino will be used instead of Lowes. "Together with KMC Japan we decided to give Florian a chance," Roda said. "He already has the job as test rider for KRT, so he will ride in MotorLand and collect data to develop the bike in race conditions."