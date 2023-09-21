Scott Redding's team change: artifice was necessary

When Toprak Razgatlioglu signed a contract with BMW for 2024 and 2025, the German manufacturer suddenly had a luxury problem. Because Michael van der Mark and Scott Redding also had a contract for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Motorsport reference team, which is backed by the Shaun Muir Racing (SMR) squad.

Understandably, neither van der Mark nor Redding were enthusiastic when BMW spoke to their managers to explore transferring either of them to Bonovo.



Then motorsport director Marc Bongers had the bright idea and asked SBK promoter Dorna whether both BMW teams could be officially put on an equal footing - they have identical material anyway.



Since 2018, every manufacturer in the World Superbike Championship has a reference team, a number 1 team. They are also referred to as the "factory team" or "official team". These teams, in consultation with the factory, determine which electronics will be used and define the concession and super-concession parts. These are changes to the engine and chassis that are forbidden by the regulations and which a manufacturer may only make if he is unsuccessful for a longer period and is granted them.



According to the regulations, there is nothing to prevent a manufacturer from naming two reference teams. Difficulties would only arise if the teams took different directions in development and wanted to have different versions of the same components homologated. Since technically BMW determines what their teams use, this danger does not exist and Dorna as well as FIM have nothing against Bonovo's change of status.



This created the basis for Redding to be placed with Bonovo without any loss of image. The danger that he might have his sponsorship money cut if he is transferred from the reference team ROKiT BMW Motorrad to the independent team Bonovo is also off the table.



"Bonovo will be equal to SMR, BMW wants to have an experienced rider in both teams," Redding explained the strategy when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com in the Aragon paddock. "That's how the situation came about that I'm going to Bonovo. That will also ensure that the two teams work more closely together in development. They already work quite closely together, but there was always a wall. In the future, they will be in a bubble."



"For me it was also about what the future holds," added the Englishman. "With Toprak a superstar is coming and I want to be in the same position as him. So there were a lot of little things to sort out to make sure the path we are on is correct. I was at a dinner with the team last year, team boss Jürgen Röder is a fantastic guy who has a lot of passion and emotion for racing. I like that. When their drivers come into the pits and they have good results for where we are, they get applause. Their work is appreciated. Bonovo is a smaller team, but they work hard. I used to be teammates with Eugene Laverty and I know him very well, he does a lot for the team. I feel like I already know a lot of people from the team, they have the right attitude for racing."



"I don't care what colour my bike is. Everyone in my current team has worked as hard as they can for me for the past two years. But a team can only do so much and so many things, the bikes are all very similar nowadays. When Bonovo beats us this year it always looks very good for them and very bad for us. Even though we have the same material. Next year we are two equal teams, then the pressure will be the same for everyone. For me it will be the same anyway because I come from SMR. I would like to take some people to Bonovo because I have been working with them on this bike for two years. The people at Bonovo are good too, my people are my preference only because they know my way and me."