Philipp Öttl: Fantastic experience on Bayliss' 999

There was a weekend off between Magny-Cours and Aragon, so Philipp Öttl gladly accepted the invitation from MSV Schwanenstadt to attend the 13th Oldtimer Grand Prix in Upper Austria.

"I had the opportunity to ride Xavi Fores' last Ducati V2, which was a really cool event that I enjoyed," Öttl told SPEEDWEEK.com on Thursday at Aragon, where the third last SBK event of the year will take place next weekend. "I got used to riding on the road a bit. The bike was special, on the parade lap I also got to ride Bayliss' bike, the 999. There's something about riding such a special bike."

In France, Öttl made it into the top-10 in all three races for the first time this year, and he wants to take that momentum into MotorLand Aragon. "In Magny-Cours we worked well and calmly, that's what I want here too."

With Philipp losing his place in the Go Eleven Ducati team to former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone after this season, any good result will help in the job hunt. "There are a lot of talks going on, where exactly it will go is not clear yet. A lot really depends on where Marc Marquez moves. Then a few decisions will come quickly, until then you have to wait and see. I'm looking in different directions, the priority is the World Superbike Championship. If that doesn't work out, or if I can't sit on a competitive bike there, then I have to look elsewhere. There are many championships where there is also interest."