Alvaro Bautista: "A very brave move from Rea".

Toprak Razgatlioglu has caused a landslide in the World Superbike Championship with his switch from Yamaha to BMW for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This created the opportunity for Jonathan Rea to go to Yamaha after nine years with Kawasaki. This in turn forces Kawasaki to look for a successor for the record champion.

For many observers it is clear: these two team changes strengthen the position of Alvaro Bautista and Ducati. The world champion is well on his way to successfully defending his title. Before the races in Aragon this weekend, he has a 57-point lead over second-placed Razgatlioglu. Rea in third is already 177 points behind - and there are only 186 to go.



Even if the balance rule is adjusted once again for 2024, Bautista remains the favourite.

"If you had told me at the beginning of the season that Toprak would go to BMW and Jonathan to Yamaha, I wouldn't have believed it," Bautista assured SPEEDWEEK.com. "But they have to motivate themselves. Especially because their manufacturers are not bringing a new bike and they are getting the maximum out of the current one. If they stayed in the same team with the same bike for another season, everything would be the same for them. It is difficult to make a big step from one year to the next under these conditions, the level of the championship is too high. So they have to change something for themselves that makes them think it will make them faster."

"It will be interesting to see how they can adapt to the new bike," added the Spaniard. "Toprak is riding for Yamaha for the fourth year, he can probably adapt to a different bike faster. Jonathan has been with Kawasaki for nine years, for him the adaptation will be a big challenge. These two bikes are very different, I'm excited. It shows that Jonathan still has the power and the hunger to fight for victories. Otherwise he would have stayed with Kawasaki. But he wants to win again, that's a very brave move from him."