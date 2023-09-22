Scott Redding assures: No bad blood with Gerloff

The fact that Garrett Gerloff was swept away by his future Bonovo BMW team-mate Scott Redding at Magny-Cours does not change the good relationship between the two.

"I can't remember ever crashing three times in one weekend," said Scott Redding after his failed performance at Magny-Cours just under a fortnight ago. "Because the lap times were so close together, there is little room for error."

On the very first lap of Sunday morning's sprint, Redding cleared fellow BMW rider Garrett Gerloff and received a long-lap penalty for it. The second main race on Sunday afternoon was abandoned after an accident involving Redding and Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) and later restarted. For his second offence, Redding received a double long-lap penalty.

On Tuesday before Aragon, BMW officially confirmed what the sparrows had long since been whistling from the rooftops: Redding and Gerloff will be teammates at Bonovo action BMW next year.

"For me it doesn't make a difference if someone is on a BMW or Kawasaki, on the track I want to beat everyone," Redding told SPEEDWEEK.com in a one-on-one conversation at Aragon. "If I see a gap, I'll take advantage of it. It's important to be the best BMW rider, but that has nothing to do with how I approach a race. It was a case of two riders having different ideas going into the corner. Unfortunately, we both crashed. Garrett was very understanding, some of his crew not so. But we as riders know what was happening on the track at that moment. Outsiders don't know, they can only guess from the TV pictures."

"It wasn't pretty," the Englishman added. "Then the news came that we were going to be teammates. Garrett told me that because of him riders have crashed too, I shouldn't worry about it. His reaction was very good, there was and is no tension between us. There is no bad blood."