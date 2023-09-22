Aragon FP1: Johnny Rea (Kawasaki) razor-thin ahead of Honda

Superbike record champion Jonathan Rea finished the first free practice in Aragon ahead of the surprisingly strong Honda rider Iker Lecuona. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and Garrett Gerloff (BMW) were also fast.

At night, it is currently cooling down to 10 degrees Celsius in Aragon, but during the day there is dream weather with blue skies, sunshine and around 25 degrees in the afternoon.



When the first free practice started at 10.30 on Friday morning, the air was 19 degrees and the asphalt 22 degrees.

The first notable best time was set by record champion Jonathan Rea on the Kawasaki in the first quarter of an hour with 1:50.309 min.



This time is already on a high level. By comparison, the fastest race lap was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2022 in the Superpole race at 1'49.375 min. The Turk set the pole record in the same year with 1'48.267 min.

Rea's time was not beaten again during the 45-minute session, the Northern Irishman finishing FP1 in first place ahead of the surprisingly strong Honda factory rider Iker Lecuona, who lost only 0.032 sec. As in Magny-Cours, the Spaniard is using the new chassis, team-mate Xavi Vierge the old one. "So we have a good comparison and the riders can ride with what they prefer," team manager Leon Camier told us.

Third place went to Danilo Petrucci on the Barni Ducati, with Garrett Gerloff taking the best BMW to fourth.



Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) performed unimpressively, finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

The only German Philipp Öttl (Go Eleven Ducati) rode to 10th place, Swiss Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) to 11th.



In the Kawasaki factory team, Alex Lowes is out after his meniscus operation and is replaced by test rider Florian Marino (13th).

As always in the free practice sessions, times are to be taken with a grain of salt because riders and teams have different strategies and are not on identical tyres at the same time. While some are chasing times, others are working on the race set-up.