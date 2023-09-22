Sensation: Sixth Ducati team in the World Superbike Championship

Ducati is getting a new addition to the World Superbike Championship. After the Marc VDS team confirmed its entry for 2024, the next hammer follows: the Puccetti team will also work with the factory from Bologna.

On 9 August, SPEEDWEEK.com reported on team boss Manuel Puccetti's plans to switch from Kawasaki to Ducati with his Superbike team. "To continue like this is impossible for me," stressed the Italian, who has had little success with the ZX-10RR since 2020. "Ducati would make sense because we can buy a bike capable of winning from them. I need promising future prospects, it's easy to see which brand is first choice at the moment."

At Aragon on Friday, SPEEDWEEK.com asked Puccetti about the state of play. "I have no news for you, except that lunch was good," grinned the team boss.

But sources at Ducati confirm: The deal is done, Puccetti will go to the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale! Some potent sponsors are behind the sensational change, according to reports the material has already been ordered from Ducati. Puccetti has put out feelers in the paddock and is talking to Ducati technicians about next season - something like that doesn't go unnoticed. And the news has already spread among the job-seeking riders.

The obvious candidates for the Ducati seat at Puccetti are still-factory rider Michael Rinaldi and Philipp Öttl from the Go-Eleven team, both of whom know the Panigale V4R very well. Öttl finished third in the Supersport World Championship with Puccetti in 2020, but the German is only likely to have a chance if the deal with Rinaldi does not go through. Loris Baz, who was fired from BMW, also makes no secret of his interest in a fast Ducati.

Puccetti has been one of the best private teams in the World Superbike Championship for many years, but since 2020 they have fallen badly behind with the Kawasaki.

Manuel Puccetti paved the way for the grandiose career of future World Superbike Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. After his two years in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, he brought him into the Superstock 600 European Championship, which he won outright in 2015. The Turk then raced for two years in the Superstock 1000 European Championship, in which he took the title in 2017.

2018 was Razgatlioglu's first season in the World Superbike Championship, with the Puccetti team he sensationally claimed two podiums as a rookie at the time. In his second season with the Italians, Toprak won twice, stood on the podium 13 times and finished fifth in the World Championship.

With Toprak's departure to Yamaha, the Puccetti team began its decline in the Superbike class. Xavi Fores and Lucas Mahias as well as temporary rider Tito Rabat were never able to match the success of their predecessor. The low point was reached this season with former world champion Tom Sykes, who parted company by mutual agreement after the first four events.

This year's four Ducati teams Aruba.it, Motocorsa, Barni and Go Eleven are joined by two new ones, Marc VDS and Puccetti. Only the Aruba factory team will field two riders, all the others one.

The Ducati teams in the 2024 World Superbike Championship:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)



Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)



Barni: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)



Puccetti: Rinaldi? Baz? Öttl?



Motocorsa: Rinaldi? Baz? Öttl?