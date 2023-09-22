Aragón, FP2: Three Ducati ahead of Kawasaki, Honda and BMW

The first day of practice for the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragón was dominated by Ducati. Behind three Panigale V4Rs follow a Kawasaki, Honda and BMW each. The best Yamaha only took 7th place.

In the first practice session, Jonathan Rea set the fastest time with his Kawasaki ZX-10RR in 1:50.309 min, only slightly slower was Honda ace Iker Lecuona. The weather in Aragón at the start of FP2 was glorious with 25 degrees and sunshine. Already in the first five minutes Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) undercut Rea's time in the morning in 1:50.064 min, 2⁄3 of the field already set fastest times personally.

A few laps later, Rea burned the first time under 1:50 min into the asphalt in 1:49.970 min. For comparison: The lap record was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2022 in the Superpole race in 1:49.375 min. The Turk also holds the pole record of 1:48.267 min.

Tito Rabat had an innocuous crash in the first quarter of an hour, while his compatriot and fellow Kawasaki rider Isaac Vinales (Kawasaki) had not yet completed a timed lap. Rea continued to lead the timesheet ahead of Ducati riders Petrucci, Álvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Within a second of the Northern Irishman, Domi Aegerter (Yamaha) finished 6th.

The Superbike riders continued to reel off laps and deal with the race set-up. The biggest leap was made by BMW ace Garrett Gerloff, who finished fifth, 0.5 seconds behind Rea. Michael van der Mark (BMW) had a crash and had to take an involuntary break.

With ten minutes to go, only Honda riders Lecuona and Xavier Vierge as well as Bradley Ray (Yamaha) and Vinales had not achieved a personal improvement. Rinaldi topped the timesheet in 1:49.726 min. Strong long runs with times in the 1:50 min were made by Rea, Bautista and Razgatlioglu.

With six minutes to go, several riders went for a fast time on a new tyre. The first was Bautista, who set the fastest lap so far at 1'49.649". Petrucci moved ahead of Rea to give Ducati a three-rider lead. That's where it stayed.

Iker Lecuona crashed in the closing stages and missed out on an improvement. With his time from the morning, the Spaniard nevertheless finished the first day of practice in fifth place on the combined timesheet. The best BMW was again Garrett Gerloff from Bonovo action, 0.8 sec behind in 6th place.

Yamaha were completely inconspicuous in the second practice session, even figurehead Toprak Razgatlioglu was more than 1.1 sec slower in seventh place.

For Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) Aragón is not the best terrain, but the Swiss finished Friday in eighth place, ahead of factory rider Andrea Locatelli (10th). Philipp Öttl (Ducati) set the eleventh best time.

Lowes' replacement Florian Marino (Kawasaki) did a solid job in 16th place, 1.7 sec behind.