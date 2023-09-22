Aragón, FP2: Three Ducati ahead of Kawasaki, Honda and BMW

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
WorldSBK

The first day of practice for the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragón was dominated by Ducati. Behind three Panigale V4Rs follow a Kawasaki, Honda and BMW each. The best Yamaha only took 7th place.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

In the first practice session, Jonathan Rea set the fastest time with his Kawasaki ZX-10RR in 1:50.309 min, only slightly slower was Honda ace Iker Lecuona. The weather in Aragón at the start of FP2 was glorious with 25 degrees and sunshine. Already in the first five minutes Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) undercut Rea's time in the morning in 1:50.064 min, 2⁄3 of the field already set fastest times personally.

A few laps later, Rea burned the first time under 1:50 min into the asphalt in 1:49.970 min. For comparison: The lap record was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2022 in the Superpole race in 1:49.375 min. The Turk also holds the pole record of 1:48.267 min.

Tito Rabat had an innocuous crash in the first quarter of an hour, while his compatriot and fellow Kawasaki rider Isaac Vinales (Kawasaki) had not yet completed a timed lap. Rea continued to lead the timesheet ahead of Ducati riders Petrucci, Álvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Within a second of the Northern Irishman, Domi Aegerter (Yamaha) finished 6th.

The Superbike riders continued to reel off laps and deal with the race set-up. The biggest leap was made by BMW ace Garrett Gerloff, who finished fifth, 0.5 seconds behind Rea. Michael van der Mark (BMW) had a crash and had to take an involuntary break.

With ten minutes to go, only Honda riders Lecuona and Xavier Vierge as well as Bradley Ray (Yamaha) and Vinales had not achieved a personal improvement. Rinaldi topped the timesheet in 1:49.726 min. Strong long runs with times in the 1:50 min were made by Rea, Bautista and Razgatlioglu.

With six minutes to go, several riders went for a fast time on a new tyre. The first was Bautista, who set the fastest lap so far at 1'49.649". Petrucci moved ahead of Rea to give Ducati a three-rider lead. That's where it stayed.

Iker Lecuona crashed in the closing stages and missed out on an improvement. With his time from the morning, the Spaniard nevertheless finished the first day of practice in fifth place on the combined timesheet. The best BMW was again Garrett Gerloff from Bonovo action, 0.8 sec behind in 6th place.

Yamaha were completely inconspicuous in the second practice session, even figurehead Toprak Razgatlioglu was more than 1.1 sec slower in seventh place.

For Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) Aragón is not the best terrain, but the Swiss finished Friday in eighth place, ahead of factory rider Andrea Locatelli (10th). Philipp Öttl (Ducati) set the eleventh best time.

Lowes' replacement Florian Marino (Kawasaki) did a solid job in 16th place, 1.7 sec behind.

Combined times World Superbike Championship Aragon, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:49.649 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:49,726 + 0,077 sec
3. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:49,825 + 0,176
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:49,970 + 0,321
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:50,341 + 0,692
6. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:50,454 + 0,805
7. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:50,757 + 1,108
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:50,882 + 1,233
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:50,960 + 1,311
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:51,012 + 1,363
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:51,115 + 1,466
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:51,155 + 1,506
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:51,208 + 1,559
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:51,220 + 1,571
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:51,255 + 1,606
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1:51,379 + 1,730
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:51,931 + 2,282
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:51,971 + 2,322
19. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:51,976 + 2,327
20. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:52,040 + 2,391
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:52,603 + 2,954
22. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:52,622 + 2,973
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:52,698 + 3,049
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:53,238 + 3,589
25. Eric Granado (BR) Kawasaki 1:53,859 + 4,210
Times Superbike World Championship Aragon, FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:49.649 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:49,726 + 0,077 sec
3. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:49,825 + 0,176
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:49,970 + 0,321
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:50,448 + 0,799
6. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:50,454 + 0,805
7. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:50,757 + 1,108
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:50,918 + 1,269
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:50,960 + 1,311
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:51,012 + 1,363
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:51,115 + 1,466
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:51,155 + 1,506
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:51,208 + 1,559
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:51,220 + 1,571
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:51,255 + 1,606
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1:51,379 + 1,730
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:51,931 + 2,282
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:51,971 + 2,322
19. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:51,976 + 2,327
20. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:52,040 + 2,391
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:52,603 + 2,954
22. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:52,622 + 2,973
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:52,698 + 3,049
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:53,238 + 3,589
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:53,859 + 4,210
Times Superbike World Championship Aragon, FP1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:50.309 min
2. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:50,341 + 0,032 sec
3. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:50,651 + 0,342
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:50,692 + 0,383
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:50,760 + 0,451
6. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:50,882 + 0,573
7. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:51,045 + 0,736
8. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:51,329 + 1,020
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:51,334 + 1,025
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:51,395 + 1,086
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:51,937 + 1,628
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:51,999 + 1,690
13. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1:52,057 + 1,748
14. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:52,190 + 1,881
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:52,296 + 1,987
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:52,400 + 2,091
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:52,413 + 2,104
18. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:52,605 + 2,296
19. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:52,676 + 2,367
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:52,806 + 2,497
21. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:52,852 + 2,543
22. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:53,743 + 3,434
23. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:53,975 + 3,666
24. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:54,382 + 4,073
25. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:59,931 + 9,622