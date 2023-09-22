Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): "Not even in the slipstream!"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Jonathan Rea has won nine races in Aragón and has been on the podium in 23. Here he rode the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the first time, with which he won six world championships in a row between 2015 and 2020. The most successful Superbike rider in MotorLand reeled off countless laps during tests and knows every trick in the book.
With the best time in the first practice session, the Northern Irishman showed that he is a force to be reckoned with on the Spanish track.
"We started with the set-up from the test a few weeks ago and I was able to do solid and consistent lap times with it straight away and a good race simulation in the afternoon. I feel good with it, although there are a few areas to improve. After doing a few laps on the same tyre, I understood what changes we need to make for Saturday," Rea told SPEEDWEEK.com. "In FP1 the track was not in a good condition and had hardly any grip, in the afternoon it was close to normal. With every lap it gets better and on Saturday the weather is supposed to be similar. If it doesn't rain overnight, we should have good track conditions.
In the afternoon, the Kawasaki rider dropped to fourth on the combined timesheet. With Álvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi and Danilo Petrucci, three Ducati riders were faster than Rea. For the races, this causes the 36-year-old a headache.
"I have to believe that I can take them on," Rea mused.
"Today I got the maximum out of it and was able to keep up in the analysis. However, we are losing a lot in the fourth sector, but we can't improve there - it's impossible to even stay in the slipstream. So we have to try to get even better in our strong sectors. To be able to stay in front on the straight, I would have to come out of the corner with a 0.4 sec lead."
|Combined times World Superbike Championship Aragon, FP1/FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:49.649 min
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:49,726
|+ 0,077 sec
|3.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:49,825
|+ 0,176
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:49,970
|+ 0,321
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:50,341
|+ 0,692
|6.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:50,454
|+ 0,805
|7.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:50,757
|+ 1,108
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:50,882
|+ 1,233
|9.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:50,960
|+ 1,311
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:51,012
|+ 1,363
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:51,115
|+ 1,466
|12.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:51,155
|+ 1,506
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:51,208
|+ 1,559
|14.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:51,220
|+ 1,571
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:51,255
|+ 1,606
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1:51,379
|+ 1,730
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:51,931
|+ 2,282
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:51,971
|+ 2,322
|19.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:51,976
|+ 2,327
|20.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:52,040
|+ 2,391
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:52,603
|+ 2,954
|22.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:52,622
|+ 2,973
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:52,698
|+ 3,049
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:53,238
|+ 3,589
|25.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Kawasaki
|1:53,859
|+ 4,210
|Times Superbike World Championship Aragon, FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:49.649 min
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:49,726
|+ 0,077 sec
|3.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:49,825
|+ 0,176
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:49,970
|+ 0,321
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:50,448
|+ 0,799
|6.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:50,454
|+ 0,805
|7.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:50,757
|+ 1,108
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:50,918
|+ 1,269
|9.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:50,960
|+ 1,311
|10.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:51,012
|+ 1,363
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:51,115
|+ 1,466
|12.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:51,155
|+ 1,506
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:51,208
|+ 1,559
|14.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:51,220
|+ 1,571
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:51,255
|+ 1,606
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1:51,379
|+ 1,730
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:51,931
|+ 2,282
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:51,971
|+ 2,322
|19.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:51,976
|+ 2,327
|20.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:52,040
|+ 2,391
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:52,603
|+ 2,954
|22.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:52,622
|+ 2,973
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:52,698
|+ 3,049
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:53,238
|+ 3,589
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:53,859
|+ 4,210
|Times Superbike World Championship Aragon, FP1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:50.309 min
|2.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:50,341
|+ 0,032 sec
|3.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:50,651
|+ 0,342
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:50,692
|+ 0,383
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:50,760
|+ 0,451
|6.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:50,882
|+ 0,573
|7.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:51,045
|+ 0,736
|8.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:51,329
|+ 1,020
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:51,334
|+ 1,025
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:51,395
|+ 1,086
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:51,937
|+ 1,628
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:51,999
|+ 1,690
|13.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1:52,057
|+ 1,748
|14.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:52,190
|+ 1,881
|15.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:52,296
|+ 1,987
|16.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:52,400
|+ 2,091
|17.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:52,413
|+ 2,104
|18.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:52,605
|+ 2,296
|19.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:52,676
|+ 2,367
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:52,806
|+ 2,497
|21.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:52,852
|+ 2,543
|22.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:53,743
|+ 3,434
|23.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:53,975
|+ 3,666
|24.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:54,382
|+ 4,073
|25.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:59,931
|+ 9,622