Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): "Not even in the slipstream!"

Except for the long straight, Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea loves the MotorLand Aragón. For the tenth meeting of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, the Northern Irishman thinks he has a chance, but the fast Ducati are giving him a headache.

Jonathan Rea has won nine races in Aragón and has been on the podium in 23. Here he rode the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the first time, with which he won six world championships in a row between 2015 and 2020. The most successful Superbike rider in MotorLand reeled off countless laps during tests and knows every trick in the book.

With the best time in the first practice session, the Northern Irishman showed that he is a force to be reckoned with on the Spanish track.



"We started with the set-up from the test a few weeks ago and I was able to do solid and consistent lap times with it straight away and a good race simulation in the afternoon. I feel good with it, although there are a few areas to improve. After doing a few laps on the same tyre, I understood what changes we need to make for Saturday," Rea told SPEEDWEEK.com. "In FP1 the track was not in a good condition and had hardly any grip, in the afternoon it was close to normal. With every lap it gets better and on Saturday the weather is supposed to be similar. If it doesn't rain overnight, we should have good track conditions.

In the afternoon, the Kawasaki rider dropped to fourth on the combined timesheet. With Álvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi and Danilo Petrucci, three Ducati riders were faster than Rea. For the races, this causes the 36-year-old a headache.

"I have to believe that I can take them on," Rea mused.



"Today I got the maximum out of it and was able to keep up in the analysis. However, we are losing a lot in the fourth sector, but we can't improve there - it's impossible to even stay in the slipstream. So we have to try to get even better in our strong sectors. To be able to stay in front on the straight, I would have to come out of the corner with a 0.4 sec lead."