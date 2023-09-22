Alvaro Bautista (1st): Fear of being blown away

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) finished the Friday practice session in Aragon as fastest. However, as in the tests in August, the wind in MotorLand is giving him a hard time.

The almost one-kilometre-long back straight in Aragon is made for the lightweight Alvaro Bautista, who can accelerate his bike from first gear to the top more quickly than anyone else. Unsurprisingly, the world championship leader was fastest on Friday, in the combined timesheet from FP1 and FP2 he is 0.077 sec ahead of second, his Aruba Ducati teammate Michael Rinaldi.

"After the morning practice I didn't expect this first place," remarked Bautista, who was only eighth in FP1. "The wind was similar to the test here - too strong for me. That's why I stumbled. The grip is not fantastic on this track, so the bike is dancing underneath me."



If strong winds come in, the lightweight Bautista is almost blown off the track.

"On this track the rear tyres degrade faster than anywhere else," the number 1 man explained to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I don't know if that's because of the surface or the layout. The wind is a big problem for me, in the end I have to adapt because it is the same for everyone. Somehow I have to compensate for my deficits with the weight and act on the bike in such a way that it stays calm. I don't know if that will be enough to win."

Does a good breakfast and lunch help for some extra weight? "In the evening I eat really a lot, I do very well," Alvaro laughed. "But not in the mornings and at lunch because I get sluggish. In the past we have been good here in terms of tyre wear. That's the key to success."