Honda surprisingly strong - Lecuona confident

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

After a series of weak results, Honda rider Iker Lecuona surprised with strong lap times on the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragón. The Spaniard wonders himself why he is so fast.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Iker Lecuona surprisingly finished the first practice session at MotorLand Aragón in a strong second place. In the afternoon, the Spaniard crashed, but was again solidly in the top-5. Fifth on the combined timesheet, 0.692 sec behind, the Honda rider is in good form for his home race. It could be the best weekend in a long time.

Strange: Since Donington Park, Honda has only reached the top-10 with difficulty, but as in the two-day test at the end of August, the two HRC riders manage competitive lap times in Aragón.

"We have the same difficulties as everywhere else, but in Aragón the bike is simply faster," said Lecuona in small journalist round. "I give the maximum at every circuit. In Magny-Cours I was at the limit and ended up 15th and 12th. Here I was riding alone, working for the races and I was fast! Why? When the bike feels good, I can push and still get something out of it. What is difficult for us in Aragón is a fast lap. That's why I'm already looking forward to Superpole. The Honda is pretty good in fast corners, so the first sector is easy for me. In the second sector with the stop-and-go I have difficulties. In general, the character suits the bike. In the race I can be strong. I haven't been in this position for a long time and it feels good."

Since Magny-Cours, Honda has been using a chassis updated with super concession parts, but only on Lecuona's bike. Team-mate Xavi Vierge nevertheless placed decently in eighth position, 1.2 sec behind.

"The new chassis gives me a better feeling for the front, also I get the tyres better over the distance with it," the 23-year-old explained the advantages. "Xavi doesn't use it because it doesn't affect him in the same way. His riding style is different and our settings are very different. Our bikes feel completely different."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Aragon, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:49.649 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:49,726 + 0,077 sec
3. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:49,825 + 0,176
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:49,970 + 0,321
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:50,341 + 0,692
6. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:50,454 + 0,805
7. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:50,757 + 1,108
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:50,882 + 1,233
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:50,960 + 1,311
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:51,012 + 1,363
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:51,115 + 1,466
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:51,155 + 1,506
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:51,208 + 1,559
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:51,220 + 1,571
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:51,255 + 1,606
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1:51,379 + 1,730
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:51,931 + 2,282
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:51,971 + 2,322
19. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:51,976 + 2,327
20. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:52,040 + 2,391
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:52,603 + 2,954
22. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:52,622 + 2,973
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:52,698 + 3,049
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:53,238 + 3,589
25. Eric Granado (BR) Kawasaki 1:53,859 + 4,210
Times Superbike World Championship Aragon, FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:49.649 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:49,726 + 0,077 sec
3. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:49,825 + 0,176
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:49,970 + 0,321
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:50,448 + 0,799
6. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:50,454 + 0,805
7. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:50,757 + 1,108
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:50,918 + 1,269
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:50,960 + 1,311
10. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:51,012 + 1,363
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:51,115 + 1,466
12. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:51,155 + 1,506
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:51,208 + 1,559
14. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:51,220 + 1,571
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:51,255 + 1,606
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1:51,379 + 1,730
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:51,931 + 2,282
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:51,971 + 2,322
19. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:51,976 + 2,327
20. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:52,040 + 2,391
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:52,603 + 2,954
22. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:52,622 + 2,973
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:52,698 + 3,049
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:53,238 + 3,589
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:53,859 + 4,210
Times Superbike World Championship Aragon, FP1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:50.309 min
2. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:50,341 + 0,032 sec
3. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:50,651 + 0,342
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:50,692 + 0,383
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:50,760 + 0,451
6. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:50,882 + 0,573
7. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:51,045 + 0,736
8. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:51,329 + 1,020
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:51,334 + 1,025
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:51,395 + 1,086
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:51,937 + 1,628
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:51,999 + 1,690
13. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1:52,057 + 1,748
14. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:52,190 + 1,881
15. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:52,296 + 1,987
16. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:52,400 + 2,091
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:52,413 + 2,104
18. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:52,605 + 2,296
19. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:52,676 + 2,367
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:52,806 + 2,497
21. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:52,852 + 2,543
22. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:53,743 + 3,434
23. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:53,975 + 3,666
24. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:54,382 + 4,073
25. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:59,931 + 9,622