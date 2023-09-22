Honda surprisingly strong - Lecuona confident

Iker Lecuona surprisingly finished the first practice session at MotorLand Aragón in a strong second place. In the afternoon, the Spaniard crashed, but was again solidly in the top-5. Fifth on the combined timesheet, 0.692 sec behind, the Honda rider is in good form for his home race. It could be the best weekend in a long time.

Strange: Since Donington Park, Honda has only reached the top-10 with difficulty, but as in the two-day test at the end of August, the two HRC riders manage competitive lap times in Aragón.



"We have the same difficulties as everywhere else, but in Aragón the bike is simply faster," said Lecuona in small journalist round. "I give the maximum at every circuit. In Magny-Cours I was at the limit and ended up 15th and 12th. Here I was riding alone, working for the races and I was fast! Why? When the bike feels good, I can push and still get something out of it. What is difficult for us in Aragón is a fast lap. That's why I'm already looking forward to Superpole. The Honda is pretty good in fast corners, so the first sector is easy for me. In the second sector with the stop-and-go I have difficulties. In general, the character suits the bike. In the race I can be strong. I haven't been in this position for a long time and it feels good."

Since Magny-Cours, Honda has been using a chassis updated with super concession parts, but only on Lecuona's bike. Team-mate Xavi Vierge nevertheless placed decently in eighth position, 1.2 sec behind.



"The new chassis gives me a better feeling for the front, also I get the tyres better over the distance with it," the 23-year-old explained the advantages. "Xavi doesn't use it because it doesn't affect him in the same way. His riding style is different and our settings are very different. Our bikes feel completely different."