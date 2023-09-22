Razgatlioglu frustrated: "The bike works zero".

Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu finished both free practice sessions of the Superbike World Championship in Aragon on Friday in seventh place. "As it stands now, we can't fight for the podium," the Turk stated.

Seventh in FP1 and FP2 resulted in the same placing in the combined timesheet - and a frustrated Toprak Razgatlioglu. "A crap day," the 26-year-old summed up. "I finished seventh, but it was crap. A really bad day, not only because of the placing. So far the bike is not working. The others started the weekend strong, they tested here. With the test we might already have a set-up, but not like this. The bike doesn't decelerate properly and the turning is also bad. Worse than last year."

When Yamaha announced that they were foregoing the summer test at Aragon in August, Razgatlioglu said that sometimes it was good not to ride because it makes the rider come back all the more hungry for the bike.

"I was very hungry," Toprak stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "To be seventh now. But it's not just about seventh place. In Imola on Friday I was tenth or eleventh, but I drove a very good race simulation. Here it didn't work, I never did more than five or six laps at a time because the bike wasn't working. It was a very strange day. This is not one of our strong tracks, but we are not that bad normally."

Razgatlioglu holds the pole record at Aragon and also turned the fastest race lap. He roared to 3rd place three times in races 2022, finishing 1.108sec off Bautista's best time on Friday night.

"We compared the data of the bike from this year to last, everything is different," Toprak, the 2021 world champion, explained. "The bike really works zero. We have to improve a lot so that I can fight for a good position in the race on Saturday. Jonathan Rea is always strong here and so is Alvaro Bautista. Then there are Petrux and Rinaldi and Gerloff. As it stands now, we can't fight for the podium. Normally I still have something up my sleeve, but at the moment my hands are tied. As soon as I have a good feeling for the bike, I will also fight and give everything."

It wasn't just Razgatlioglu who stumbled, but also the other three Yamaha riders with factory bikes: Domi Aegerter was ninth, Andrea Locatelli tenth and Remy Gardner twelfth.

"All the Yamaha riders have the same problems," Toprak held. "But I have the most difficulties because my riding style is so different. This track has long corners, so I can't use my strength on the brakes. The others are much better than me in these corners, but even for them the bike is worse than last year."