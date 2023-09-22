Philipp Öttl (11th/Ducati): Consistency and race pace good

After a series of subdued results, Philipp Öttl finished in the top 10 for the first time in all three races at the Superbike meeting in Magny-Cours. Things could go as solidly as they did in France this weekend in Aragon. The Go-Eleven Ducati rider finished the Friday practice sessions in 10th and 11th place, and in the combined timesheets he is eleventh, 1.5 sec behind.



"It didn't go badly at all, considering that we weren't there for the test," Öttl held. "At first it took us a little while to get going. Tenth in FP1 and eleventh in the afternoon is not too bad and a bit better than last time in Magny-Cours. We are on the right track with the set-up, but we still have to make a step forward for Saturday. The consistency is already quite good, we just need a bit more grip. Overall it was a positive day."

Even though it is not official yet: Öttl will lose his place in the Go Eleven team to former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone. In the job hunt, every good result will be helpful.

The first hurdle is the Superpole on Saturday. Apart from Australia (5th on the grid), Öttl did not get beyond eleventh positions in qualifying this year.



"A starting position in the first three rows would be good, anything up to the fourth row is fine. With a decent start you are then in the mix and our race pace is good," the Bavarian said confidently. "The times are close again. The drivers at the front have a certain advantage, but you don't know what tyres they were running on. How the balance of power really is, we will probably only see on Saturday."