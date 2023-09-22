Gerloff again best BMW driver: Praise for Bonovo

Garrett Gerloff from the German Bonovo BMW team was able to seamlessly continue his strong performances at the World Superbike Championship in France with 6th place on Friday in Aragon. He revealed the secret of his success to SPEEDWEEK.com.

Even outsiders can easily recognise that there is a rare good atmosphere in Team Bonovo action of the enterprising owner Jürgen Röder. This rubs off on the riders and ideally spurs them on to top performances.

When Garrett Gerloff switched from Yamaha to BMW after the 2021 season, he was not a broken man, but the Texan had difficult and emotionally stressful times behind him.

In the familiar Bonovo team, his looseness is returning bit by bit, and with it the successes. In Magny-Cours (pole position!) Gerloff was the fastest BMW rider, on Friday in Aragon in sixth place as well.

"I ride in the best team," praised Garrett when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "In 2020 I came into the World Superbike Championship and was ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth, those were my results. Then all of a sudden it clicked. There was constant progress before that, but you couldn't see it in the results. You only noticed the progress when you looked at everything in detail. This year it's the same. I have an incredible team with a super-good atmosphere. We are constantly making improvements and I feel stronger and stronger on the bike. Eventually it all comes together and it feels good."

The Bonovo team came into the World Championship in 2021, so it's only their third season riding. "For me it felt amazing when they cheered me on after a ninth or tenth place, it's nice that their expectations are realistic," Gerloff held. "They were honestly happy about top-10 finishes. That's how you create a positive atmosphere and keep the ball rolling. Then everyone tries to achieve a little bit more, thinks positively and stays motivated. That's the best thing I've ever experienced. Everything depends on the mental attitude. In racing, there are always expectations. But expectations can also take away your joy. There's a lot of fun in our team, I enjoy coming to the track."

"What felt the best this year was third place in the third free practice session at Imola," said the 28-year-old surprisingly. "For us that was a big thing, we've never been in the top-5 before. That was just one practice session, but you have to celebrate the little things as well. We were all wondering at the time where this third place came from all of a sudden. The races at Imola were crap, it was a bad weekend. But this glimmer of hope pushed us a lot. Then we were first in one of the sessions in Most - and the races were complete crap again. But we led a session and were happy about that. After Most came Magny-Cours and we were second in every session and took pole. You can build on small wins as well."