Dominique Aegerter (9th/Yamaha): "Distance too big".

Yamaha has not had an easy time in Aragón, so Dominique Aegerter's ninth place on the first day of practice has to be rated higher. The Superbike rookie has a lot planned for the tenth meeting of the season.

Not only did the Yamaha factory team forgo the test in Aragón at the end of August, the junior team GRT with the rookies Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner was also absent. On the first day of practice on the race weekend, it became clear that this was a mistake: Even figurehead Toprak Razgatlioglu stumbled and was only 7th in the combined timesheet.

Second best Yamaha rider on Friday is Aegerter in ninth position. The Swiss had not been testing with the R1 in MotorLand during the winter either and had to look for new references first.



"I would say that we started the weekend strong with an eleventh and an eighth place, even if the gap to the top is still too big. But compared to the other Yamahas, we are doing well," the 30-year-old also said. "I can also imagine that others have a little advantage after having a test here a few weeks ago. We will work hard in the team and with the Yamaha people to find a good set-up and also to tune the electronics optimally."

Although Aragón is not one of Aegerter's best circuits, the two-time Supersport World Champion has his sights set on the rest of the weekend. He wants to lay the foundation for a successful weekend in Superpole.



"Aragón is very different from most other tracks and, as I have mentioned several times, is not one of my favourites," Aegerter stressed. "On Saturday the conditions should be similar to today, hopefully with a little less wind. If we use more grip and improve the turning a bit, we will be stronger on this track. In the race I definitely want to be in the top-10 and maybe even a bit further forward in qualifying."