Aragon, FP3: Danilo Petrucci in front - huge gaps

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista had set the fastest time on Friday with 1:49.649 min, thus setting the bar very high.

For orientation: The fastest race lap was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2022 in the Superpole race in 1:49.375 min, the Turkish rider set the pole record in the same year with 1:48.267 min.



When the third free practice session started at 9am on Saturday morning, it was still cool with 16 degrees Celsius air and asphalt temperature, in the afternoon the thermometer will climb again to 25 degrees.



The first notable best time was set by Bautista on his Ducati V4R on the fourth lap with 1:50.065 min, at the halfway point of the 30-minute session Garrett Gerloff from the German Team Bonovo action BMW was leading with 1:50.016 min.



Bautista pushed the best time to 1'48.886" with 11 minutes to go, suggesting the use of the super-soft SCQ rear tyre. Fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci followed suit, clocking 1'48.808".



These two marks were not undercut again. As always in free practice sessions, times should be taken with a grain of salt because riders and teams have different strategies and are not on identical tyres at the same time. While some are chasing times, others are working on the race set-up. This is the reason for the huge time gaps in this FP3.



Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha) in third already loses more than half a second, the riders from 5th on are more than a second behind.



Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) were unimpressive, sixth and eleventh respectively. The only German Philipp Öttl (Go Eleven Ducati) 15th.



Swiss Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) had a slip on his third flying lap, which ended the practice for him - 20th place.