Aragón, Superpole: Rea outstanding, Öttl eighth

In record time, Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea secured pole position at the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Aragón. Philipp Öttl (Ducati) put himself in a good starting position with 8th place on the grid.

Superpole in the World Superbike Championship is a traditional qualifying session in which all riders have 15 minutes to set the best possible time. Since 2022, there is the SCQ tyre from Pirelli, which can last up to ten laps. Theoretically, the riders could ride through the entire session on this tyre.

In FP3, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) set the fastest time of the weekend so far with a qualifying tyre in 1:48.808 min. By comparison, the lap record was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2022 in the Superpole race in 1:49.375 min. The Turk also holds the pole record of 1:48.267 min.

The weather at the start of Superpole at 11:10 a.m. was ideal with 22 degrees and sunshine. Petrucci, of all people, crashed on his first flying lap. The Barni-Ducati was badly damaged and the session was over for the Italian.

Most of the riders only did one lap and then came back to the pits. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) led the timesheet in 1'48.343", followed by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Iker Lecuona (Honda). Philipp Öttl (Ducati) finished 11th, Aegerter was 16th.

Rea took the second attempt as the first of the top riders. The Northern Irishman squeezed an impressive lap time of 1:47.973 min out of his ZX-10RR and led Razgatlioglu by 0.550 sec with three minutes to go.

No one came close to the six-time World Champion's time. Bautista secured second place on the grid in 1:48.324 min, with Razgatlioglu completing the front row.

Lecuona confirmed the good performance of the CBR1000RR-R in Aragón in sixth place on the grid. Team-mate Xavi Vierge was less fortunate and rolled out with a defect in the final phase.

Philipp Öttl rode a strong Superpole. The Bavarian in the Ducati Team Go Eleven put his V4R in eighth position and thus has a good chance of a single-digit finish.

BMW disappointed in Superpole. Even Bonovo action rider Garrett Gerloff did not get beyond 10th on the grid. For Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha), too, qualifying in 16th place was a disappointment.