Danilo Petrucci: SBK career hanging by a thread

On 15 September, Danilo Petrucci of the Barni Spark Ducati team was officially confirmed as a rider for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. In Aragon, the 32-year-old revealed that he had been thinking about it for months.

The entry into the Superbike World Championship was not a foregone conclusion for long-time MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci. In the first four events of this season, he only managed to finish in the top six twice in twelve races. Then came the test in Mugello, after which things clearly improved.

At the fifth event in Misano, "Petrux" had the speed for the podium for the first time, but had bad luck with a crash. At the following event in Donington Park, he climbed onto the podium for the first time in third place in the second main race, followed by two more podiums in Most. Before the races in Aragon this weekend, the Italian is in sixth place overall, 39 points behind Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati), the best independent rider, directly in front of him.

On 15 September, Danilo Petrucci and the Barni Spark Ducati team announced their continued collaboration in the 2024 World Superbike Championship. "I'm happy to stay in this paddock, there are good people here," the 32-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com at the meeting in Aragon. "It's a bit more relaxed, I like that a lot. Also the close contact with the people. But at the beginning of the season I faced some difficulties adapting to this bike - especially because of the tyres. I wasn't sure if I wanted to continue down that path."

"I really thought about whether I had lost the feeling after my end in MotoGP and my year in MotoAmerica," Danilo described. "But since Misano I have a good feeling, we found solutions and other ways. Ducati helped us and sent some people from the factory to the Mugello test. Now we can fight for good positions. The goal is to become the best independent rider. At the beginning of the year we couldn't set this goal, but now everything is open. There are still nine races to come."

In qualifying in Aragon Petrucci got a heavy damper: Because he crashed right at the beginning of the session, he is on the last grid position in the first main race on Saturday afternoon as well as in the Superpole race on Sunday morning!