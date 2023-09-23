Aragon, Race 1: Bautista crashes again - Öttl sixth

Jonathan Rea secured pole position for the first round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragón in record time. The Kawasaki rider has taken nine victories in the MotorLand so far and seems to be able to do so again this weekend, especially as the track temperature is not too high at 35 degrees. However, the Northern Irishman has World Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) next to him on the front row.



The surprisingly strong Honda rider Iker Lecuona lurked in sixth place on the grid, Philipp Öttl from the Ducati team Go Eleven put his V4R in eighth position. The best BMW of Garrett Gerloff followed in 10th place, with Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) 16th.

The three currently best Superbike riders on the front row quickly pulled away from the rest of the field. The start was won by Bautista, who initially led the race without any mistakes. Rea and Razgatlioglu could not be shaken off, however, but after a mistake by the Northern Irishman on lap 4, the Ducati rider's lead grew 0.6 sec and grew.



But on lap 6, Bautista slipped at turn 9. The Spaniard rejoined the field at the end. On his chase to catch up, the World Championship leader crashed again and for good on the last lap.

From then on, Rea did the leading work, always with Razgatlioglu behind him. Michael Rinaldi followed with a respectable gap of one second on the second factory Ducati. In the last third of the race, Rea and Razgatlioglu had more problems with the tyres than the Italian. On lap 13, the Ducati rider first caught the Turk, then three laps later the record world champion and took a commanding win. Rea lost second place on the podium to Razgatlioglu.



Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) rode a strong race, who had started last in the race after a crash in Superpole and finished fifth.

Philipp Öttl received a lot of applause from his Ducati team. The Bavarian made an excellent start and maintained his position in the top-6 with fast lap times. The 27-year-old took over 5th place when Bautista crashed. On lap 13, he had to let the onrushing Danilo Petrucci pass. Öttl still finished sixth, his best finish since 5th on Philipp Island.



Best BMW rider was again Garrett Gerloff of the German team Bonovo action, but they probably expected more than 8th place and 17 sec behind. After a double long-lap penalty, Lecuona brought the best Honda home in 10th place.



In 15th, Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) scored a world championship point.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista leads the field into the first corner, then Rea, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi. Öttl seventh ahead of Lecuona. Van der Mark 12th, Aegerter 14th.



Lap 1: Bautista 0.4 sec ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu. Öttl still in seventh. Baz best BMW rider in 11th. Aegerter only 17th behind Petrucci.



Lap 2: Bautista with fastest lap in 1:49,556 min, Rea and Razgatlioglu but not much slower. Öttl passes Bassani for 6th place. Double long lap penalty for Lecuona.



Lap 3: Top-3 already 2 sec ahead of Rinaldi (4th) and Locatelli (5th).



Lap 4: Bautista ahead by 0.6 sec after Rea's mistake. Petrucci already in the top-10.



Lap 5: Öttl (6th) catches up with Locatelli (5th) and rides faster than all riders behind him. Petrucci passes Gardner for 8th place!



Lap 6: Bautista crashes in turn 9! Razgatlioglu takes over the lead, which was briefly held by Rea.



Lap 7: Rea takes the lead, at the same time Rinaldi (3rd) reduces his gap to less than a second! Öttl fifth and 3 sec ahead of Petrucci.



Lap 8: Rea, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi within 0.9 sec.



Lap 9: Öttl (5th) still two seconds ahead of Petrucci (6th). Bautista in 19th place - the Spaniard will reach the points in any case.



Lap 10: Bassani, Gardner, Vierge, van der Mark, Gerloff, Baz and Redding fight for 7th place.



Lap 11: Rea, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi within only 0.4 sec. Only the Italian rides under 1:51 min.



Lap 12: Rea seems to have problems with the tyres.



Lap 13: Rinaldi grabs 2nd place from Razgatlioglu! Petrucci passes Öttl for 5th place.



Lap 14: Rinaldi (2nd) increases the pressure on Rea, but the record world champion defends himself cleverly. Gerloff (9th) now best BMW rider. Bautista in 17th place.



Lap 15: Rinaldi briefly passes Rea, but the Kawasaki rider counters a few corners later.



Lap 16: Rinaldi passes Rea on the back straight, then Razgatlioglu slips past the Kawasaki rider. Öttl safe in 6th, Aegerter in 15th.



Lap 17: Rinaldi 1 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and 2 sec ahead of Rea. Granado rolls out with a defect.



Last lap: Rinaldi wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Öttl sixth. Gerloff 8th, Aegerter 15th, Bautista crashes again.