Toprak Razgatlioglu (2nd) knows: "Everything is possible".

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

The crash of Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the first race in Aragón makes the 2023 World Superbike Championship exciting again. After an unexpected second place, Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu senses his chance.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

When world champion Álvaro Bautista had won a series of victories in the first half of the season and was leading the world championship, many thought that the 2023 World Superbike Championship had already been decided. A mistake. In the meantime, the Ducati rider had several race crashes, even two in the first race in Aragón, and is now only 37 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in second place was able to make up twenty points in one fell swoop.

Yet the Yamaha star was not competitive on Friday and looked at a loss, second place behind Bautista teammate Michael Rinaldi almost feels like a victory for the 26-year-old.

"I didn't expect a race like this. I thought I could stay on for a maximum of ten laps, but we did a good job," Razgatlioglu said proudly. "At first I was just trying to follow the two in front. Then Álvaro crashed, so I followed Johnny because I didn't want to destroy my tyres. Following him was already not so easy because he is enormously strong on this track. On my pit board I saw that Rinaldi was coming. I grabbed Rea and followed Rinaldi. I hoped that his tyres would go down later, but instead mine went in."

At the finish line Razgatlioglu was just 1.3sec behind the winner.

"If I had been just a little stronger in turn 10, I might have been able to engage him in a battle for the last two laps. But he was too strong and especially my front tyre was gone on the left side," mused the 2021 World Champion. "Anyway, we had a miserable start to the weekend and have improved a lot. I'm very happy with second place, it's my best result so far in Aragón. Álvaro didn't score and we are not far behind him anymore - everything is possible. Maybe we can improve a bit more for Sunday and fight for wins. I hope we will be a little stronger."

Result World Superbike Championship Aragon, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 430
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 306
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 269
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 226
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 192
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 124
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 121
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 116
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 113
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 100
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 100
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 79
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 54
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 26
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1