Toprak Razgatlioglu (2nd) knows: "Everything is possible".

When world champion Álvaro Bautista had won a series of victories in the first half of the season and was leading the world championship, many thought that the 2023 World Superbike Championship had already been decided. A mistake. In the meantime, the Ducati rider had several race crashes, even two in the first race in Aragón, and is now only 37 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in second place was able to make up twenty points in one fell swoop.

Yet the Yamaha star was not competitive on Friday and looked at a loss, second place behind Bautista teammate Michael Rinaldi almost feels like a victory for the 26-year-old.



"I didn't expect a race like this. I thought I could stay on for a maximum of ten laps, but we did a good job," Razgatlioglu said proudly. "At first I was just trying to follow the two in front. Then Álvaro crashed, so I followed Johnny because I didn't want to destroy my tyres. Following him was already not so easy because he is enormously strong on this track. On my pit board I saw that Rinaldi was coming. I grabbed Rea and followed Rinaldi. I hoped that his tyres would go down later, but instead mine went in."

At the finish line Razgatlioglu was just 1.3sec behind the winner.



"If I had been just a little stronger in turn 10, I might have been able to engage him in a battle for the last two laps. But he was too strong and especially my front tyre was gone on the left side," mused the 2021 World Champion. "Anyway, we had a miserable start to the weekend and have improved a lot. I'm very happy with second place, it's my best result so far in Aragón. Álvaro didn't score and we are not far behind him anymore - everything is possible. Maybe we can improve a bit more for Sunday and fight for wins. I hope we will be a little stronger."