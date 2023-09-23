2 crashes in one race: What was wrong with Bautista?

World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) was the fastest in the first Superbike race in Aragon. But the Spaniard crashed while in the lead - and again during the chase to catch up.

In qualifying, Alvaro Bautista was beaten by the outstanding Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), who took his 42nd pole position in record time.



But a look at the long runs in the practice sessions revealed that the Spaniard will hardly be beaten over the distance.

Rea got away well from the start, but Bautista out-accelerated him into the first corner and took the lead. He kept it until lap 6, then there was a moment of shock: with a lead of over a second, Alvaro slipped, but was able to pick up his Ducati V4R and continue. However, the crash had cost him about 26 seconds and dropped him back to 22nd place.

12 laps later, the Spaniard was back in the points, overtaking 15th-placed Domi Aegerter (Yamaha) on the last lap and Loris Baz (BMW) a little later. In the final corner, Bautista overdid it for the second time this Saturday and crashed again.

"It's part of the game, I have to take the positives," Bautista told a small media round. "It's a shame I threw this race away. I pushed like I always do, at the change of direction it was a little bit too much. My mistake - I'm trying to learn from it."

In terms of sheer speed, Bautista would have been unbeatable, with a win extending his lead in the championship from 57 points to 66 over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). As it is, it has shrunk to 37 points as the Turk finished second behind Bautista's strong teammate Michael Rinaldi.

Of course, this brings back memories of 2019, when Bautista was leading the world championship in a superior way and lost it to Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) after numerous crashes with a huge gap.

"I have to learn and reposition myself," the Ducati star held. "The goal is always not to repeat mistakes. The difference with 2019 is that I didn't have as good a feeling for the bike then as I do now. Back then I wasn't the strongest on the grid, now we have a very high level and are extremely strong, especially over race distance. It's incredible that even at 38 I still have so much to learn. I don't ride at 100 per cent, I ride at 95 per cent, so I didn't expect this crash. I didn't do anything special or completely different, it just happened. I have to pay better attention in this corner on Sunday."

The 51-time race winner explained the second crash like this: "After the first crash my brake lever was not in the right place, one footrest was just a stub. It was not perfect. I tried to overtake Baz on the brakes and thought I might even catch van der Mark. I turned into the corner, the front tyre was already at the limit and the combination of everything led to the slip. In this crash I was clearly more on the limit than in the first one. I was pushing more than I could have at that point."

Bautista crashed in a race for the fourth time this year. "Indonesia doesn't count because the track was so Shit next to the racing line," grinned the world champion. "The reasons for the crash in Imola and now here were very different, I know with all of them why they happened. I don't want to make those mistakes again, but you never stop learning. Maybe in the future I will crash for a different reason."

Toprak has reduced his World Championship deficit from 98 points after Race 1 at Imola to 37 now - giving the Turk the upper hand mentally. "When you feel that everything is lost, you don't feel pressure anymore and you go faster," Bautista opined. "Now maybe he feels the pressure again because he thinks he can still catch me. I don't know, I can only speak for myself. I don't look at the championship, the lead or the points. I try to become a better rider every day, today I threw away a race. I'm not going to change anything in my mentality or my approach."