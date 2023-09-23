Scott Redding (BMW): The pain came after 11th place

Scott Redding finished eleventh in the first round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragón, missing the target he had set himself, but the Englishman was not in full possession of his powers. The best BMW rider was Garrett Gerloff on

As has been the case regularly of late, Garrett Gerloff from BMW Team Bonovo action brought home the best M1000RR. However, after the strong results in Magny-Cours (pole, fourth and fifth in the main races), the Texan had expected more for the meeting in Aragón than 10th on the grid and ninth in the first race.

"We had hoped to be a bit stronger than tenth in qualifying, but it was really the best we could get out of it. I felt good but didn't have exactly the pace as everyone else," the 28-year-old fretted. "In the race I didn't have a good start. I did my best to get past the people in front of me. However, it took too long. In the end we were in the top-10, which was good, but we always want more. Tomorrow we will try again."

Scott Redding of the British ROKiT team also had his sights set on something more. The 30-year-old turned up at the tenth meeting of the season with a finger injury and pain in his back - consequences of a training accident last week. After finishing 13th in Superpole, he finished the race in eleventh position.

"Given the circumstances and the fact that Aragón was an absolute disaster for me last year, my goal before the weekend was to be inside the top-10. Because of the injuries, it has been difficult so far this weekend," admitted the BMW rider. "I knew the race would be tough, but that it would be okay if I found a rhythm. I made a small mistake at the start which cost me a lot of positions and I struggled to find my own rhythm at first. But then, after a few laps, I started to feel more comfortable on the bike and got faster."

Redding was only 16th at times and was 14th at race half-time, overtaking fellow BMW riders Loris Baz and Michael van der Mark in the second half of the race and Honda factory rider Xavi Vierge as late as the last lap.

"In the end I was able to make up a few positions and got eleventh place, which I'm happy with today because the target was tenth. Moreover, I was still able to fight at the end of the race. That was important," emphasised the World Championship twelfth-placed rider. "And I was able to ride despite the pain. The biggest pain came after the race when the adrenaline was missing. But I am quite happy with today."

Result World Superbike Championship Aragon, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 430
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 306
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 269
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 226
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 192
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 124
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 121
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 116
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 113
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 100
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 100
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 79
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 54
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 26
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1