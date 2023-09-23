Applause for Philipp Öttl: Strong sixth in Aragon

Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team can once again build on his excellent performances from the beginning of the season in Aragon. The Bavarian finished the first Superbike race on Saturday in sixth place.

Philipp Öttl made an excellent start to the 2023 season in Australia, finishing 11th, 6th and 5th, but was subsequently unable to maintain this level for various reasons. A fortnight ago, the German impressed with three top-10 results in France - the first time he has done so in his Superbike career.

At MotorLand Aragon, Philipp qualified eighth on the grid, in the race he came back from the first lap in seventh place. He saw the chequered flag for the third time in sixth place, only in the second main race in Australia in 2023 was he better in fifth. This makes him second best privateer behind Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati/5th).

"I had the speed in almost all the races this year, but you have to turn it into results," Öttl told us. "In Aragon nothing was special. After Magny-Cours we continued to work calmly. At the moment, on the one hand, I feel a lot of pressure because I don't have a job for next year. But on the other hand I feel liberated because I think I will already find something good. Maybe not, but that's how I think. I am very focused on my job, but at the same time relaxed and enjoying riding my Ducati. I always knew we had a competitive package, a race like this is possible for us anywhere. For that we just need a good qualifying. When you come from the first three rows of the grid you are much more relaxed and it's much easier than from 12th on the grid. From the third row you can see the first corner better."

Öttl remains 15th in the World Championship, he now has 79 points to his name. He will not continue in the Go Eleven Ducati team, where former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone will ride in 2024.