Applause for Philipp Öttl: Strong sixth in Aragon
Philipp Öttl made an excellent start to the 2023 season in Australia, finishing 11th, 6th and 5th, but was subsequently unable to maintain this level for various reasons. A fortnight ago, the German impressed with three top-10 results in France - the first time he has done so in his Superbike career.
At MotorLand Aragon, Philipp qualified eighth on the grid, in the race he came back from the first lap in seventh place. He saw the chequered flag for the third time in sixth place, only in the second main race in Australia in 2023 was he better in fifth. This makes him second best privateer behind Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati/5th).
"I had the speed in almost all the races this year, but you have to turn it into results," Öttl told us. "In Aragon nothing was special. After Magny-Cours we continued to work calmly. At the moment, on the one hand, I feel a lot of pressure because I don't have a job for next year. But on the other hand I feel liberated because I think I will already find something good. Maybe not, but that's how I think. I am very focused on my job, but at the same time relaxed and enjoying riding my Ducati. I always knew we had a competitive package, a race like this is possible for us anywhere. For that we just need a good qualifying. When you come from the first three rows of the grid you are much more relaxed and it's much easier than from 12th on the grid. From the third row you can see the first corner better."
Öttl remains 15th in the World Championship, he now has 79 points to his name. He will not continue in the Go Eleven Ducati team, where former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone will ride in 2024.
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,253 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,837
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,902
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,553
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 14,427
|7.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,014
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 17,259
|9.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,469
|10.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,424
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 21,653
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,960
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,690
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 23,971
|15.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,523
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 28,279
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,369
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 38,489
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 46,123
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,478
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ > 1 min
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|467
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|430
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|306
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|269
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|226
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|192
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|191
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|9.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|124
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|121
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|116
|12.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|113
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|100
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|100
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|79
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|54
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|26
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1