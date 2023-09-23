Applause for Philipp Öttl: Strong sixth in Aragon

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team can once again build on his excellent performances from the beginning of the season in Aragon. The Bavarian finished the first Superbike race on Saturday in sixth place.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Philipp Öttl made an excellent start to the 2023 season in Australia, finishing 11th, 6th and 5th, but was subsequently unable to maintain this level for various reasons. A fortnight ago, the German impressed with three top-10 results in France - the first time he has done so in his Superbike career.

At MotorLand Aragon, Philipp qualified eighth on the grid, in the race he came back from the first lap in seventh place. He saw the chequered flag for the third time in sixth place, only in the second main race in Australia in 2023 was he better in fifth. This makes him second best privateer behind Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati/5th).

"I had the speed in almost all the races this year, but you have to turn it into results," Öttl told us. "In Aragon nothing was special. After Magny-Cours we continued to work calmly. At the moment, on the one hand, I feel a lot of pressure because I don't have a job for next year. But on the other hand I feel liberated because I think I will already find something good. Maybe not, but that's how I think. I am very focused on my job, but at the same time relaxed and enjoying riding my Ducati. I always knew we had a competitive package, a race like this is possible for us anywhere. For that we just need a good qualifying. When you come from the first three rows of the grid you are much more relaxed and it's much easier than from 12th on the grid. From the third row you can see the first corner better."

Öttl remains 15th in the World Championship, he now has 79 points to his name. He will not continue in the Go Eleven Ducati team, where former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone will ride in 2024.

Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 430
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 306
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 269
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 226
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 192
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 124
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 121
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 116
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 113
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 100
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 100
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 79
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 54
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 26
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1