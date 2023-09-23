Domi Aegerter: Yamaha total loss, bruised shoulder

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Saturday got off to a disastrous start for Dominique Aegerter with a crash in FP3. From 16th on the grid, he couldn't do much in the first Superbike race in Aragon and only picked up one World Championship point.

"The crash in FP3 was my fault. I was a bit too late on the brakes and the front wheel slipped away," Dominique Aegerter told of his mishap early on Saturday. "Unfortunately I fell on the shoulder that was still slightly bruised from Magny-Cours, which was painful. The pain afterwards was no help. To make matters worse, the bike was a total loss as it hit the wall. My guys in the pits had their hands full afterwards preparing my replacement bike. The situation was not very favourable for me, because jumping onto a different bike in Superpole of all things costs a bit of confidence. On top of that, you can only do two fast laps in qualifying. That makes it difficult to find a rhythm and regain confidence. So 16th place on the grid was no surprise."

"Still, I was confident to finish the race in the top ten," Aegerter said. "I rode in a big group for a long time, which reached seventh place. At this point I would like to congratulate my teammate Remy Gardner, who finished a strong race in seventh place. I, on the other hand, could no longer keep up with the group because I was losing more and more grip at the front and rear. As a result, I could no longer go to the limit to overtake the BWM in front of me. I am sorry for my crew that I crashed in the morning and lost this session. But after the race we have more data to work with. Still, the situation is not easy at all, because on Sunday morning the temperatures in the warm-up are still very cool, which makes it difficult to improve the bike."

Aegerter finished 15th and got one point for that. Shortly before the end he was overtaken by world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and pushed out of the points, but the Spaniard then crashed for the second time in the race. Aegerter lost 24,5 sec on winner Michael Rinaldi, in the overall standings the Swiss is ninth with 124 points.

Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 430
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 306
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 269
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 226
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 192
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 124
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 121
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 116
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 113
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 100
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 100
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 79
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 54
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 26
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1