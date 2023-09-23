Domi Aegerter: Yamaha total loss, bruised shoulder

"The crash in FP3 was my fault. I was a bit too late on the brakes and the front wheel slipped away," Dominique Aegerter told of his mishap early on Saturday. "Unfortunately I fell on the shoulder that was still slightly bruised from Magny-Cours, which was painful. The pain afterwards was no help. To make matters worse, the bike was a total loss as it hit the wall. My guys in the pits had their hands full afterwards preparing my replacement bike. The situation was not very favourable for me, because jumping onto a different bike in Superpole of all things costs a bit of confidence. On top of that, you can only do two fast laps in qualifying. That makes it difficult to find a rhythm and regain confidence. So 16th place on the grid was no surprise."

"Still, I was confident to finish the race in the top ten," Aegerter said. "I rode in a big group for a long time, which reached seventh place. At this point I would like to congratulate my teammate Remy Gardner, who finished a strong race in seventh place. I, on the other hand, could no longer keep up with the group because I was losing more and more grip at the front and rear. As a result, I could no longer go to the limit to overtake the BWM in front of me. I am sorry for my crew that I crashed in the morning and lost this session. But after the race we have more data to work with. Still, the situation is not easy at all, because on Sunday morning the temperatures in the warm-up are still very cool, which makes it difficult to improve the bike."



Aegerter finished 15th and got one point for that. Shortly before the end he was overtaken by world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and pushed out of the points, but the Spaniard then crashed for the second time in the race. Aegerter lost 24,5 sec on winner Michael Rinaldi, in the overall standings the Swiss is ninth with 124 points.