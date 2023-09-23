Johnny Rea (3rd/Kawasaki) : "The lap of my life".

When analysing the free practice sessions on Friday, Jonathan Rea suspected that he would have a tough time against the Ducati riders in the first race. Not only world championship leader Álvaro Bautista rode an impressive race simulation, but also his Aruba team-mate Michael Rinaldi and Danilo Petrucci from the Barni team showed a fabulous pace.

With his 42nd pole position, Rea put himself in the best possible position for the first race in record time in qualifying.



"My lap in Superpole was exceptional, even losing time in the fourth sector," marvelled the Northern Irishman. "The bike did what I wanted. I looked for a slipstream, I think it was Álvaro or Danilo. I realised afterwards that I could never have achieved such a time on my own because of the long back straight. It was the lap of my life. I made small mistakes in turns 1 and 7, but otherwise I was at the absolute limit and always close to crashing."

Because Petrucci crashed in Superpole and had to start last in the first race, the Kawasaki rider had one less thing to worry about. And when Bautista slipped on lap 6, only Rinaldi and of course Yamaha ace Toprak Razgatlioglu remained as opponents. Against both of them, Rea lost out.



"In the first laps I felt great and could easily follow Álvaro. But that only worked as long as the grip was good," the 36-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "After nine laps it became more difficult. I saw on my pitboard that the gap to Toprak was fluctuating between 0.1 and 0.2 sec. So I concentrated on not making any mistakes and staying in front. I knew that Rinaldi would overtake us with a good pace. When he passed and accelerated out of the next corner, I noticed this enormous grip he had at his disposal. It was impossible to take him on."

Rea continued, "Shortly afterwards Toprak overtook me as well. Here and there I was better than him, but over the whole lap he was a bit faster. I got more and more problems with the front and rear tyres. Normally I should be happy about third place because it confirms our consistent podium form. Otherwise I would be happy with it too, but today I expected more and I am disappointed. When I look at the two in front of me, there is nothing better or worse driving-wise. Maybe it's a question of riding style, which is why we use the tyres more."