Aragon winner Michael Rinaldi experienced dark times

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Ducati

Since Michael Rinaldi knew that he would no longer be riding in the Ducati factory team in 2024, he has been transformed. In the first World Superbike Championship race in Aragon on Saturday, he won for the first time in two years.

The first Superbike race in Aragon initially looked like a clear affair for Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). The three grandees were racing at the front, and on lap 6 Bautista threw his Panigale V4R away in the lead for the second time this season after Imola.

At this point, his Aruba team-mate Michael Rinaldi was 1.7 sec behind in fourth place. The Italian took the lead on lap 15 of 18 and never relinquished it against Razgatlioglu and Rea. It is the 27-year-old's fifth win in the World Superbike Championship, the first in almost two years to the day.

"I had a few tears after the win," Rinaldi admitted. "I've been through dark times and I asked myself what I can do. I can give up at 27 or keep going and plod on. I wanted to prove to myself, not to others, that I am capable of doing good things. That's what I decided to do and this result is the perfect way to show that."

Rinaldi probably wouldn't have been able to compete against Bautista, but second place would have been worthy of all the honours too.

"While the three at the front were pushing, too much in my eyes, I stayed calm and didn't burn my tyres just to keep up with them," Rinaldi described his tactics. "My plan worked, they came to me. After Alvaro's crash, I told myself that this was my day. I didn't want to finish third or second and went for the win or nothing. Cold-bloodedly and with a cool head, I rode my pace. But when I caught up with Toprak and Johnny, overtaking was not as easy as I thought. I had used up some tyres to catch up with them and was more or less on a par with them at that point. In the end I was even able to pull away a bit, I'm incredibly happy. Of course, Alvaro's crash helped me, his pace was very strong. But he probably pushed that one percent too much, which I feel very sorry for him because he is fighting for the title."

With the 25 points for this win, Rinaldi has overtaken fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci in the overall standings and is now sixth. He is 34 points behind fifth-placed Axel Bassani.

Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 430
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 306
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 269
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 226
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 192
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 124
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 121
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 116
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 113
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 100
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 100
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 79
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 54
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 26
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1