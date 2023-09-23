Aragon winner Michael Rinaldi experienced dark times

Since Michael Rinaldi knew that he would no longer be riding in the Ducati factory team in 2024, he has been transformed. In the first World Superbike Championship race in Aragon on Saturday, he won for the first time in two years.

The first Superbike race in Aragon initially looked like a clear affair for Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). The three grandees were racing at the front, and on lap 6 Bautista threw his Panigale V4R away in the lead for the second time this season after Imola.

At this point, his Aruba team-mate Michael Rinaldi was 1.7 sec behind in fourth place. The Italian took the lead on lap 15 of 18 and never relinquished it against Razgatlioglu and Rea. It is the 27-year-old's fifth win in the World Superbike Championship, the first in almost two years to the day.

"I had a few tears after the win," Rinaldi admitted. "I've been through dark times and I asked myself what I can do. I can give up at 27 or keep going and plod on. I wanted to prove to myself, not to others, that I am capable of doing good things. That's what I decided to do and this result is the perfect way to show that."

Rinaldi probably wouldn't have been able to compete against Bautista, but second place would have been worthy of all the honours too.

"While the three at the front were pushing, too much in my eyes, I stayed calm and didn't burn my tyres just to keep up with them," Rinaldi described his tactics. "My plan worked, they came to me. After Alvaro's crash, I told myself that this was my day. I didn't want to finish third or second and went for the win or nothing. Cold-bloodedly and with a cool head, I rode my pace. But when I caught up with Toprak and Johnny, overtaking was not as easy as I thought. I had used up some tyres to catch up with them and was more or less on a par with them at that point. In the end I was even able to pull away a bit, I'm incredibly happy. Of course, Alvaro's crash helped me, his pace was very strong. But he probably pushed that one percent too much, which I feel very sorry for him because he is fighting for the title."

With the 25 points for this win, Rinaldi has overtaken fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci in the overall standings and is now sixth. He is 34 points behind fifth-placed Axel Bassani.