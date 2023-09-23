Danilo Petrucci: Running like a donkey after a carrot

After his crash in qualifying, Danilo Petrucci was at the back of the grid in the first race of the World Superbike Championship in Aragon. What the Barni Ducati rider performed from there amazed everyone.

Danilo Petrucci had the speed for the first row of the grid and for the top 3 in the race, maybe even for victory. But all that is moot, because after his crash at the beginning of Superpole, the Italian found himself at the end of the grid without a timed lap.

In the 25-strong field of riders, he came back from the first lap in 17th place. By the second of 18 laps he was already in the points and by lap 4 he was tenth. He finished fifth - except for Michael Rinaldi, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli he was able to overtake the entire field. Whereby world champion Alvaro Bautista crashed - twice.

"To crash on the first lap of qualifying - I'm really an ass," Petrucci recorded when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "That would have been the day for a win, I could have slapped myself. After the fifth lap I was 9.2 sec behind the leader, at the finish I was 7.5. I'm angry with myself. With Alvaro's retirement, this could have been my first win. Or at least I could have fought for the podium, that was my goal. I didn't look at my pit board until five laps before the end. Before that, I was running like a donkey after the carrot. I didn't expect to be the best independent rider."

Has Petrucci ever overtaken so many opponents in one race? "No, for sure not," he laughed. "In MotoGP I often started from last place on the grid. But then I stayed last or waited for someone else to crash. I even think that last place is the position I started from most often in my MotoGP career. For me it was like coming full circle because I also won races. To overtake as many people as I did in this race was very good, I was extremely strong on the brakes. I passed everyone well. The strongest was Philipp Öttl, who I overtook last. He rode very well and had a good pace. If he hadn't made a small mistake, and I hit him on the inside, it would have been very difficult to overtake him."

Particularly annoying for "Petrux": The qualifying result also counts as the starting grid for the sprint race on Sunday morning. If he makes it into the top 9 in that one, he improves to the top three rows of the grid for the second main race on Sunday afternoon.

"If I make it to the third row of the grid, then I will try to fight for the podium," announced the Ducati rider. "At Aragon I was always very fast but never brought home anything countable. I hated this track. In 2011 I was here for the first time with Team Barni in the Superstock class. In qualifying I was a second faster than second and thought it would be easy. Then the gearbox broke. In MotoGP I was always fast here, but made mistakes in every race. I always left the track angry; I hope after twelve I will leave with a smile on Sunday."