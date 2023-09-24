Philipp Öttl under huge pressure: "I have nothing".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

The three top 10 results in France and sixth place in the first Superbike World Championship round in Aragon have come at the right time for Philipp Öttl. "I have no idea where I'll be riding next year," says the 27-year-old.

Since mid-July it has become clear that Philipp Öttl will lose his place in the Go Eleven Ducati team after two years to former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, who is returning to racing after a four-year doping ban.

Since then, Öttl has been listening to all sides and says he is "open to everything, with the priority being World Superbike Championship."

"At the moment, on the one hand, I feel a lot of pressure because I don't have a job for next year," the Ducati rider told SPEEDWEEK.com in Spain. "But on the other hand I feel liberated because I think I will already find something good. Maybe not, but that's how I think. This is a very interesting period: it's very late in the season - and I have nothing, zero. There are a lot of talks, but I have nothing. And I don't know where it will take me. My future is very uncertain. But during the summer break I found the right attitude and now I can really enjoy my work with the boys. Fun is always a good basis for success. I try to get good results to make myself interesting for other teams."

Öttl's future is indirectly linked to that of still-Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi. The Italian is speculating on a place in the Honda factory team, but is also talking to Ducati's Motocorsa team as well as Manuel Puccetti, whose team will also race Ducati in 2024. Öttl would also like to stay with the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale, but he is behind Rinaldi in these teams. Rinaldi will decide next weekend in Portimao at the earliest, and nothing will move for Öttl before then either.

"My main goal is to stay in the World Superbike Championship," Philipp stressed. "I want a competitive bike, but that's how every rider feels. I am also looking around in other championships. I like riding the Superbike because it has a lot of power. This year and last year I did 24-hour races, which is also interesting. But my main goal is to stay in this paddock. And I would like to keep riding a Ducati because I know this bike very well now."

Can Öttl imagine a step back into the Supersport World Championship? In the latter, he claimed eleven podiums and World Championship positions 3 and 5 for Team Puccetti Kawasaki in 2020 and 2021.

"Good question, I haven't thought much about that so far," said the Bavarian. "I like the class I am in now. I like the big bike and the electronics. First I'll see if I can find a competitive superbike. But there are also offers from the Supersport class. Maybe my focus is too much on the Superbikes at the moment, I don't know. In summary, I can say that I am open to everything."

And added with a smile, "Except for Moto3 and the 300cc class, those bikes are really too small for me."

Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 28 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 467
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 430
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 306
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 269
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 226
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 192
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
9. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 124
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 121
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 116
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 113
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 100
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 100
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 79
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 54
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 26
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1