Philipp Öttl under huge pressure: "I have nothing".

The three top 10 results in France and sixth place in the first Superbike World Championship round in Aragon have come at the right time for Philipp Öttl. "I have no idea where I'll be riding next year," says the 27-year-old.

Since mid-July it has become clear that Philipp Öttl will lose his place in the Go Eleven Ducati team after two years to former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, who is returning to racing after a four-year doping ban.



Since then, Öttl has been listening to all sides and says he is "open to everything, with the priority being World Superbike Championship."

"At the moment, on the one hand, I feel a lot of pressure because I don't have a job for next year," the Ducati rider told SPEEDWEEK.com in Spain. "But on the other hand I feel liberated because I think I will already find something good. Maybe not, but that's how I think. This is a very interesting period: it's very late in the season - and I have nothing, zero. There are a lot of talks, but I have nothing. And I don't know where it will take me. My future is very uncertain. But during the summer break I found the right attitude and now I can really enjoy my work with the boys. Fun is always a good basis for success. I try to get good results to make myself interesting for other teams."

Öttl's future is indirectly linked to that of still-Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi. The Italian is speculating on a place in the Honda factory team, but is also talking to Ducati's Motocorsa team as well as Manuel Puccetti, whose team will also race Ducati in 2024. Öttl would also like to stay with the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale, but he is behind Rinaldi in these teams. Rinaldi will decide next weekend in Portimao at the earliest, and nothing will move for Öttl before then either.

"My main goal is to stay in the World Superbike Championship," Philipp stressed. "I want a competitive bike, but that's how every rider feels. I am also looking around in other championships. I like riding the Superbike because it has a lot of power. This year and last year I did 24-hour races, which is also interesting. But my main goal is to stay in this paddock. And I would like to keep riding a Ducati because I know this bike very well now."

Can Öttl imagine a step back into the Supersport World Championship? In the latter, he claimed eleven podiums and World Championship positions 3 and 5 for Team Puccetti Kawasaki in 2020 and 2021.



"Good question, I haven't thought much about that so far," said the Bavarian. "I like the class I am in now. I like the big bike and the electronics. First I'll see if I can find a competitive superbike. But there are also offers from the Supersport class. Maybe my focus is too much on the Superbikes at the moment, I don't know. In summary, I can say that I am open to everything."



And added with a smile, "Except for Moto3 and the 300cc class, those bikes are really too small for me."