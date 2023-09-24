Aragon, Superpole Race: Bautista's masterpiece

With victory in the Superpole race in Aragón, Álvaro Bautista made his slip-up from the previous day a thing of the past. The Ducati rider fought off Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) on the last lap.

The sprint race in the Superbike category over ten laps is called a Superpole race because the result is included in the starting grid for the second race. The top 9 receive up to 12 World Championship points and take the first nine grid positions, the other positions according to Saturday's Superpole. As a rule, the SCQ tyre introduced in 2022 or the soft SCX racing tyre will be used.

The temperatures at the race start at 11 a.m. were ideal with 21 degrees Celsius air and 25 degrees Celsius asphalt temperatures and hardly any wind. The starting grid was the same as in qualifying: Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea was on pole, followed by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), who crashed in the first race, and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Ducati privateer Philipp Öttl again started the race from 8th position, Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) from 16th. Loris Baz (BMW) had to start from the very back because the tyre pressure was not set correctly.

It was expected that the sprint race would be extremely exciting, as the tyres of Rea and Razgatlioglu had lasted until lap 9 on Saturday. And so it came to pass: with fast lap times, the Kawasaki rider led the race. The record world champion gave everything in the corners to have enough of a lead on the back straight to be able to stay in front. On lap 7, when the tyres were weakening, the battle for position between the three currently best Superbike riders began.

Rea fought back doggedly and repelled the attack from Bautista, who was then overtaken by Razgatlioglu. The last two laps the top three rode at the absolute limit and on equal terms. On the last lap, the World Champion used all his skills, first catching the Yamaha rider with a courageous manoeuvre and then, thanks to the Ducati power, catching Rea, who had been leading until then, on the straight. At the finish line, Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu were separated by just 0.475 sec.

Race 1 winner Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) was unable to make his mark in fifth place, and neither did Danilo Petrucci, who was the best privateer on Saturday. Petrucci, who started second to last, made it to 12th place and was thus unable to improve for the second race in the afternoon.



Best Honda rider was Iker Lecuona in 6th place, the best BMW brought Garrett Gerloff to the finish in 9th.

Philipp Öttl (Ducati) was eighth and therefore remains in eighth place on the grid. Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) failed to advance in the sprint race and crossed the finish line in 13th, but was then demoted to 14th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Rea ahead of Bautista and Razgatlioglu into the first corner. Bassani rides a wide line and drops back. Öttl in 9th place.



Lap 1: Rea, Bautista and Razgatlioglu 0.5 sec ahead of Locatelli, Rinaldi and Gerloff. Öttl passes Baldassarri for 8th, Aegerter 16th. Baz out.



Lap 2: Rea gives everything in the corners and leads 0.3 sec ahead of Bautista, who is under pressure from Razgatlioglu. Öttl on the rear wheel of Gerloff (7th). Petrucci in 16th.



Lap 3: Top-3 one second ahead of Locatelli. Rinaldi (5th) is not keeping up.



Lap 4: Öttl (8th) can't get past Gerloff. Petrucci 13th.



Lap 5: Rea's lead is getting smaller with every lap. Aegerter in 16th.



Lap 6: Rea under pressure. Öttl has found a gap to Gerloff, but immediately loses another position to Xavi Vierge (Honda).



Lap 7: Bautista attacks Rea, who fights back and stays in front. Razgatlioglu seizes the opportunity and overtakes the Spaniard again. Baldassarri drops to the back of the field. Petrucci



Lap 8: Rea, Razgatlioglu and Bautista within 0,5 sec. Öttl still eighth.



Lap 9: Bautista drops a little, Rea and Bautista equal.



Last lap: Bautista snatches second place with a brave manoeuvre and takes the win on the back straight. Rea second, Razgatlioglu third.