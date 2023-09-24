Aragon, Grid Run 2: Honda is the biggest beneficiary
In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.
For the second main race on Sunday, which starts at 2 p.m. in Aragon, the starting grid has been changed. The first nine riders of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.
If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to 10th place on the grid for the second race in the worst case.
The biggest beneficiary in Aragon is Honda factory rider Xavier Vierge, who moves up five grid positions from 12th to 7th. The biggest loser is Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati), who has to move back from 7th to 10th on the grid.
Loris Baz (Bonovo action) was unable to contest the sprint race due to a technical problem with his BMW, and the Frenchman will again be 11th on the grid for the second race.
Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati), who crashed on the first lap of Saturday's qualifying and failed to produce a timed lap, will also have to tackle the second main race from the very back of the grid.
Results Superpole race:
1st Bautista, Ducati
2nd Rea, Kawasaki
3rd Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
4th Locatelli, Yamaha
5th Rinaldi, Ducati
6th Lecuona, Honda
7th Vierge, Honda
8th Öttl, Ducati
9th Gerloff, BMW
10th Gardner, Yamaha
11th Redding, BMW
12th Petrucci, Ducati
13th Van der Mark, BMW
14th Aegerter, Yamaha
15th Bassani, Ducati
16th Marino, Kawasaki
17th Rabat, Kawasaki
18th Ray, Yamaha
19th Syahrin, Honda
20th Vinales, Kawasaki
21st Baldassarri, Yamaha
22nd King, Kawasaki
- Granado, Honda
- Ruiu, BMW
- Baz, BMW
Results Superpole:
1st Rea, Kawasaki
2nd Bautista, Ducati
3rd Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
4th Locatelli, Yamaha
5th Rinaldi, Ducati
6th Lecuona, Honda
7th Bassani, Ducati
8th Öttl, Ducati
9th Gardner, Yamaha
10th Gerloff, BMW
11th Baz, BMW
12th Vierge, Honda
13th Redding, BMW
14th Van der Mark, BMW
15th Baldassarri, Yamaha
16th Aegerter, Yamaha
17th Ray, Yamaha
18th Marino, Kawasaki
19th Rabat, Kawasaki
20th Syahrin, Honda
21st Vinales, Kawasaki
22nd Granado, Honda
23rd Ruiu, BMW
24th King, Kawasaki
25th Petrucci, Ducati
This results in the following starting grid for race 2:
Row 1: Bautista, Rea, Razgatlioglu
Row 2: Locatelli, Rinaldi, Lecuona
Row 3: Vierge, Öttl, Gerloff
Row 4: Bassani, Gardner, Baz
Row 5: Redding, van der Mark, Baldassarri
Row 6: Aegerter, Ray, Marino
Row 7: Rabat, Syahrin, Vinales
Row 8: Granado, Ruiu, King
Row 9: Petrucci