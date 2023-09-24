Aragon, Grid Run 2: Honda is the biggest beneficiary

The result of the sprint race partly defines the starting grid for the second Superbike main race on Sunday. SPEEDWEEK.com explains who will start where at MotorLand Aragon.

In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.



For the second main race on Sunday, which starts at 2 p.m. in Aragon, the starting grid has been changed. The first nine riders of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.

If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to 10th place on the grid for the second race in the worst case.



The biggest beneficiary in Aragon is Honda factory rider Xavier Vierge, who moves up five grid positions from 12th to 7th. The biggest loser is Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati), who has to move back from 7th to 10th on the grid.

Loris Baz (Bonovo action) was unable to contest the sprint race due to a technical problem with his BMW, and the Frenchman will again be 11th on the grid for the second race.



Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati), who crashed on the first lap of Saturday's qualifying and failed to produce a timed lap, will also have to tackle the second main race from the very back of the grid.

Results Superpole race:

1st Bautista, Ducati

2nd Rea, Kawasaki

3rd Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

4th Locatelli, Yamaha

5th Rinaldi, Ducati

6th Lecuona, Honda

7th Vierge, Honda

8th Öttl, Ducati

9th Gerloff, BMW

10th Gardner, Yamaha

11th Redding, BMW

12th Petrucci, Ducati

13th Van der Mark, BMW

14th Aegerter, Yamaha

15th Bassani, Ducati

16th Marino, Kawasaki

17th Rabat, Kawasaki

18th Ray, Yamaha

19th Syahrin, Honda

20th Vinales, Kawasaki

21st Baldassarri, Yamaha

22nd King, Kawasaki

- Granado, Honda

- Ruiu, BMW

- Baz, BMW

Results Superpole:

1st Rea, Kawasaki

2nd Bautista, Ducati

3rd Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

4th Locatelli, Yamaha

5th Rinaldi, Ducati

6th Lecuona, Honda

7th Bassani, Ducati

8th Öttl, Ducati

9th Gardner, Yamaha

10th Gerloff, BMW

11th Baz, BMW

12th Vierge, Honda

13th Redding, BMW

14th Van der Mark, BMW

15th Baldassarri, Yamaha

16th Aegerter, Yamaha

17th Ray, Yamaha

18th Marino, Kawasaki

19th Rabat, Kawasaki

20th Syahrin, Honda

21st Vinales, Kawasaki

22nd Granado, Honda

23rd Ruiu, BMW

24th King, Kawasaki

25th Petrucci, Ducati

This results in the following starting grid for race 2:



Row 1: Bautista, Rea, Razgatlioglu



Row 2: Locatelli, Rinaldi, Lecuona



Row 3: Vierge, Öttl, Gerloff



Row 4: Bassani, Gardner, Baz



Row 5: Redding, van der Mark, Baldassarri



Row 6: Aegerter, Ray, Marino



Row 7: Rabat, Syahrin, Vinales



Row 8: Granado, Ruiu, King



Row 9: Petrucci