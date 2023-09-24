Aragon, Race 2: Bautista gave an object lesson

With the support of Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli, Álvaro Bautista took a commanding victory in the second Superbike round in Aragón. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) missed the podium. Philipp Öttl was convincing in seventh place.

The starting grid in the first two rows had changed slightly due to the Superpole race. World Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) started the second race from pole ahead of his long-time rivals Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Philipp Öttl (Ducati) remained in 8th place on the grid, Dominique Aegerter in 16th.

At the start of the race at 2 p.m. it was a pleasant 26 degrees, the sun had heated up the asphalt to 38 degrees. Over the long distance, Bautista was considered the favourite, but the 38-year-old threw away a possible victory with two crashes on Saturday.

From the start, Andrea Locatelli was in the lead with the second factory Yamaha and acted as a buffer for Bautista between himself and Rea and Razgatlioglu. The Italian provided the Ducati rider with decent support and allowed him to ride freely. Locatelli was in second place until lap 14, when a defect ended his race. Bautista had a 5 sec lead at this point and took a dominant victory.

While Razgatlioglu was always within striking distance of his team-mate and crossed the finish line in second place after the latter's retirement, Rea increasingly fell behind from the seventh lap onwards and later also had to let the pushing Rinaldi past. After winning the first race, Rinaldi finished third on the podium, with the Kawasaki rider fourth.

Iker Lecuona brought the best Honda Fireblade home in a conciliatory sixth position. Just one second behind the Spaniard, Philipp Öttl crossed the finish line on the Go Eleven private Ducati.

On the last lap, Garrett Gerloff overtook his brand colleague Michael van der Mark, who had been the best BMW rider until then. The Texan in Team Bonovo action brought home tenth place. Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) took twelfth in the second race, his best finish of the weekend.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bautista ahead of Rea, Locatelli and Razgatlioglu into the first corner. Rea takes the lead in turn 3. Öttl tenth.



Lap 1: Locatelli brakes Rea in the first turn 1, Bautista slips through with him. Vierge in 6th, Redding 12th. Aegerter in 15th.



Lap 2: Bautista has overtaken Locatelli and has Locatelli as a buffer between him and Razgatlioglu and Rea. Öttl still tenth.



Lap 3: Bautista in 1:50.206 min by 0.9 sec ahead of Locatelli and Razgatlioglu. Petrucci already twelfth.



Lap 4: Bautista 1.5 sec ahead of Locatelli, who holds off Razgatlioglu and Rea.



Lap 5: Razgatlioglu and Rea can't get past Locatelli, at the same time Rinaldi (5th) gets stronger and attacks Rea. Öttl (10th) 0,6 sec behind Michael van der Mark (BMW).



Lap 6: Bautista 2 sec ahead of the Yamaha riders, Rea (4.) loses 0,8 sec to Razgatlioglu.



Lap 7: Lecuona, van der Mark, Öttl and Petrucci fight for 8th place.



Lap 8: Bautista 2.9 sec ahead of Locatelli/Razgatlioglu. Rinaldi passes Rea for 4th place. Petrucci suffers an engine failure at the end of the straight.



Lap 9: Lecuona, Vierge, Öttl and van der Mark fight for 7th place. Aegerter in 14th in the points.



Lap 10: Bautista 4 sec ahead of Yamaha. Rea (5th) 1.8 sec behind Rinaldi (4th) and 2.5 sec ahead of Bassani (6th).



Lap 11: Rinaldi (4th) catches up with Yamaha riders Locatelli and Razgatlioglu. Öttl's group catches up with Bassani (6th).



Lap 12: Bautista controls his lead of over 4 sec. Bassani and Lecuona are fighting for 6th place.



Lap 13: Locatelli, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi within 0.7 sec.



Lap 14: Bautista now almost 5 sec ahead.



Lap 15: Finally Razgatlioglu finds a gap and is over. Öttl takes 8th place from Vierge. Van der Mark defends 10th place against Gardner.



Lap 16: Bitter - Locatelli retires from the race with a defect.



Lap 17: The podium is taken. Rea defends 4th place against Bassani.



Last lap: Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi. Rea fourth. Öttl in 7th place, Aegerter in 12th.