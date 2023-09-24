Locatelli rode with smoking Yamaha - penalty imminent

Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli put in the best performance of the season in the second Superbike race at Aragon and was on his way to second place. The fact that his R1 broke down caused some chaos.

After fourth places in Saturday's race and in the sprint on Sunday morning, Andrea Locatelli had an excellent start into the second main race. Until the 14th of 18 laps, the Italian was in second place behind the dominant Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and showed excellent speed as well as a lot of fighting spirit. Pata Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu was able to keep Locatelli behind him, but Saturday's winner Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) slowly came closer.

Then the big scare: Locatelli's Yamaha gave off smoke signals, but it took quite a while for him to pull alongside the track. Looking down, the World Championship fourth-placed rider could find nothing wrong and returned to the track.

Rinaldi, who was behind him and had closed to within a few tenths of a second of the Yamaha duo, immediately eased off the throttle, leaving a gap of 1.5 sec. His chance to fight for second place in the remaining four laps was gone. Rinaldi finished third behind Bautista and Razgatlioglu, with Locatelli retiring.

"That was probably one of the best races of my life," Locatelli recounted dejectedly. "There was a crack in the oil cooler, which caused the smoke. So far I've always been lucky and had no problems, but something like this can happen. In the end I had a strong weekend, we could show our potential. In this race I understood a lot, we found good solutions."

Some opponents expressed surprise that Locatelli ignored the flag signals concerning him for quite a while and continued. For this he was cited before the FIM SBK Stewards Panel after the race. "I'll probably get a penalty because I didn't turn the bike off when I noticed the problem," explained the 2020 Supersport World Champion. "But that hasn't been decided yet and I don't want to comment further."