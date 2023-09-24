Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha): "R1 was not perfect".

Toprak Razgatlioglu scored 47 points at the Superbike meeting in Aragón, ten more than World Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). The Yamaha rider made the best of a situation that seemed hopeless on Friday.



"If I take Friday into account, I have to be satisfied. On Saturday I was second for the first time in Aragón and I did it a second time on Sunday. So all in all it went quite well, I'm not completely happy," the 26-year-old emphasised in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Because on Friday, the Turk complained about his bike, but with places 2, 3 and 2, the races then went unexpectedly positively. What brought the breakthrough?



"I just concentrated on riding," Razgatlioglu surprised with a simple explanation. "The R1 was not perfect, but I had no other bike. Sometimes the bike is at 50 per cent, sometimes at 80 per cent - you still have to just ride it and try to get the best possible result. That's what I did."

In the second race, Razgatlioglu couldn't find a way past teammate Andrea Locatelli for laps, while up front Bautista made a run for it. It was only shortly before the Italian had to park his smoking Yamaha on lap 16 (of 18) that the 2021 World Champion had secured second place. No match, however, was Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), who finished fourth.



"Johnny probably had a bit of trouble with the front tyre in the second run, like many others, myself the front wheel almost folded several times as well," Razgatlioglu said. "Everyone is trying to give their maximum. Loka had improved enormously in the second run, Álvaro was too fast anyway. So I followed Loka, saved my tyres and lurked for the last lap to get second place. I was getting ready for a fight with Rinaldi when I noticed the smoke on Loka's bike. The gap to Rinaldi increased quickly and I was able to take it easy. For me it was a good weekend, for my teammate it was bad luck. We could have finished on the podium together, maybe we can do it in Portimão."