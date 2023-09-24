Alvaro Bautista like Phoenix from the ashes: Two wins
Some people thought on Saturday that Alvaro Bautista would fall back into the pattern of 2019, when he gave away the world championship to Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki due to inexplicable mistakes. For in the first race at Aragon, the champion crashed just as he had in the lead at Imola.
Bautista calmly explained on Saturday evening that these two crashes had nothing to do with 2019 and that he knew exactly what had happened - and above all why.
The 38-year-old proved that he is in control of the situation in impressive style on Sunday. In the Superpole race on Sunday morning, he wrestled Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) down in ten laps of formidable entertainment - the three stars of the World Superbike Championship crossed the finish line within half a second!
The second main race on Sunday afternoon was a pure demonstration of power by the Spaniard. He took the lead on the second lap, and after 18 laps and a good 91 kilometres he had a 4 sec advantage over second Razgatlioglu and 7.1 over Saturday winner Michael Rinaldi in third.
"I'm happy," grinned Bautista when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even on a track that suits you and your bike well, nothing falls into your lap and you can just fight for wins, it's not like that. You always have to be on your guard, keep your focus, keep pushing, keep working and don't trust anything. It's all about the feeling you have with the bike. You can't have expectations or make mistakes."
"The track was different on Sunday than in practice, the grip was lower," Alvaro explained. "That's why I took the lead right away, I felt better at the front, with my reference points. In a moment like that I don't think about points, I only think about myself."
Ahead of next weekend's races in Portimao, Bautista has a 47-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu. If he conquers 15 more than the Turk in Portugal, he will be world champion early and again.
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,064 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,109
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,007
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,270
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 17,104
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 18,152
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 18,574
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,940
|10.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 22,509
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,129
|12.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,041
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,818
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 32,000
|15.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,509
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,821
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,678
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,804
|19.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 51,427
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 51,690
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,179 sec
|3.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,475
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,013
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,013
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,024
|7.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,592
|8.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 9,384
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,740
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,103
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 10,279
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,405
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 15,185
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 15,300
|15.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,699
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 20,947
|17.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,827
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,934
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 28,005
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 29,003
|21.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,311
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,997
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,253 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,837
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,902
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,553
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 14,427
|7.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,014
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 17,259
|9.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,469
|10.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,424
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 21,653
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,960
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,690
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 23,971
|15.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,523
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 28,279
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,369
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 38,489
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 46,123
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,478
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ > 1 min
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|504
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|457
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|328
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|275
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|237
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|213
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|191
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|132
|9.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|128
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|123
|12.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|115
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|114
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|107
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|90
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|31
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1