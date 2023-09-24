Alvaro Bautista like Phoenix from the ashes: Two wins

In the first Superbike World Championship race on Saturday in Aragon, Alvaro Bautista crashed while leading. Whoever thought that this would affect the Ducati star mentally was proved wrong on Sunday.

Some people thought on Saturday that Alvaro Bautista would fall back into the pattern of 2019, when he gave away the world championship to Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki due to inexplicable mistakes. For in the first race at Aragon, the champion crashed just as he had in the lead at Imola.



Bautista calmly explained on Saturday evening that these two crashes had nothing to do with 2019 and that he knew exactly what had happened - and above all why.

The 38-year-old proved that he is in control of the situation in impressive style on Sunday. In the Superpole race on Sunday morning, he wrestled Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) down in ten laps of formidable entertainment - the three stars of the World Superbike Championship crossed the finish line within half a second!

The second main race on Sunday afternoon was a pure demonstration of power by the Spaniard. He took the lead on the second lap, and after 18 laps and a good 91 kilometres he had a 4 sec advantage over second Razgatlioglu and 7.1 over Saturday winner Michael Rinaldi in third.

"I'm happy," grinned Bautista when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even on a track that suits you and your bike well, nothing falls into your lap and you can just fight for wins, it's not like that. You always have to be on your guard, keep your focus, keep pushing, keep working and don't trust anything. It's all about the feeling you have with the bike. You can't have expectations or make mistakes."

"The track was different on Sunday than in practice, the grip was lower," Alvaro explained. "That's why I took the lead right away, I felt better at the front, with my reference points. In a moment like that I don't think about points, I only think about myself."

Ahead of next weekend's races in Portimao, Bautista has a 47-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu. If he conquers 15 more than the Turk in Portugal, he will be world champion early and again.