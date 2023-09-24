Alvaro Bautista like Phoenix from the ashes: Two wins

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
In the first Superbike World Championship race on Saturday in Aragon, Alvaro Bautista crashed while leading. Whoever thought that this would affect the Ducati star mentally was proved wrong on Sunday.

Some people thought on Saturday that Alvaro Bautista would fall back into the pattern of 2019, when he gave away the world championship to Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki due to inexplicable mistakes. For in the first race at Aragon, the champion crashed just as he had in the lead at Imola.

Bautista calmly explained on Saturday evening that these two crashes had nothing to do with 2019 and that he knew exactly what had happened - and above all why.

The 38-year-old proved that he is in control of the situation in impressive style on Sunday. In the Superpole race on Sunday morning, he wrestled Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) down in ten laps of formidable entertainment - the three stars of the World Superbike Championship crossed the finish line within half a second!

The second main race on Sunday afternoon was a pure demonstration of power by the Spaniard. He took the lead on the second lap, and after 18 laps and a good 91 kilometres he had a 4 sec advantage over second Razgatlioglu and 7.1 over Saturday winner Michael Rinaldi in third.

"I'm happy," grinned Bautista when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even on a track that suits you and your bike well, nothing falls into your lap and you can just fight for wins, it's not like that. You always have to be on your guard, keep your focus, keep pushing, keep working and don't trust anything. It's all about the feeling you have with the bike. You can't have expectations or make mistakes."

"The track was different on Sunday than in practice, the grip was lower," Alvaro explained. "That's why I took the lead right away, I felt better at the front, with my reference points. In a moment like that I don't think about points, I only think about myself."

Ahead of next weekend's races in Portimao, Bautista has a 47-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu. If he conquers 15 more than the Turk in Portugal, he will be world champion early and again.

Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 4,064 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,109
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 14,007
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,270
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 17,104
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 18,152
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 18,574
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,940
10. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 22,509
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,129
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 27,041
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,818
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 32,000
15. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 34,509
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,821
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,678
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,804
19. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 51,427
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 51,690
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha
- Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 0,179 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,475
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,013
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 6,013
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,024
7. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,592
8. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 9,384
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,740
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 10,103
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 10,279
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,405
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 15,185
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 15,300
15. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,699
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 20,947
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 23,827
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 27,934
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 28,005
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 29,003
21. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,311
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 42,997
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 504
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 457
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 328
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 275
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 237
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 132
9. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 128
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 123
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 115
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 114
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 107
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 90
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 31
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1