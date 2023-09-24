Johnny Rea (Kawasaki): "Hats off to Bautista".

The Superbike meeting in Aragón brought Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea the realisation once again that even in ideal conditions he is at a disadvantage against Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) - as in the exciting Superpole race.

After pole and third place on Saturday at MotorLand Aragón, Jonathan Rea's hopes rested on the Superpole race over just ten laps on Sunday. With cooler temperatures in the morning and the short race distance of only ten laps, the disadvantage of his Kawasaki ZX-10RR is less significant.

The six-time World Champion showed a fantastic race and led the race with the knife between his teeth until the last lap. The 36-year-old successfully fended off attacks from Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) until then. Only on the last straight was Rea relegated to second place.



"The Superpole race was awesome; my bike worked fantastically. The lap times were very fast, almost always under 1:50 min. It was great to be able to fight at this level," said Rea in small journalist round. "But honestly, I'm disappointed with the result. I rode my heart out, but what I lost in time in just the one sector was too much. That the whole effort was in vain in the end is enormously frustrating."

The second main race was also disappointing for the Kawasaki rider. Contact with the Yamaha factory riders was lost early on, and Bautista was out of reach at the front anyway. Later, Rea also had to let race 1 winner Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) go and was only fourth due to Andrea Locatelli's retirement shortly before the end.



"It's hard to say what was different on Sunday. My bike didn't feel that different. The result was a disappointment because I didn't expect the problems," grumbled the Northern Irishman. "The track temperature was five degrees warmer, probably my tyre was not the best choice for that. If I had to do the race again, I would take the standard SCX. But the front tyre also gave me trouble. I had no chance to follow the two Yamaha and Ducati. So I controlled the gap to Bassani. Then when Loka got the problem I lost some time because I was unsure if it was water or oil."

Rea is conciliatory: "I take the positives from Aragón. Overall, I can be satisfied. You could feel that Álvaro has an advantage. He is just too strong and delivers an incredible performance - you have to take your hat off to him."

Locatelli's retirement allowed Rea to consolidate third place in the World Championship. The 118-time Superbike winner has a 53-point lead over the Italian.