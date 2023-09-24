Aragón: Garrett Gerloff (28) again best BMW rider

Not as successful as hoped, Garrett Gerloff from the German Bonovo action team nevertheless confirmed himself as the current best BMW rider in all three races at the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in MotorLand Aragón.

With pole and places 4 and 5 a fortnight ago in Magny-Cours, Garrett Gerloff ensured Bonovo action's best Superbike results so far. The Texan's expectations for the race weekend in MotorLand Aragón were correspondingly high, especially since they had completed a two-day test on the Spanish track at the end of August.

But Aragón is not a track that particularly suits the M1000RR. Gerloff was much worse off, starting 10th on the grid and eighth in the first race, but he was the best of the four BMW riders. And on Sunday he also kept the BMW flag flying high with ninth and tenth places.



"I'm pretty happy with the Superpole race. I had a good start and was able to finish sixth. But then I had trouble staying in front. Fortunately, we still managed to get ninth place and I moved up one place on the grid for Race 2," the US American described of the sprint race. "But in this race I struggled with a lot of things on the bike from the beginning. In the first part of the race, it was all backwards for me. Then, when everyone lost grip, I was able to do similar times and work my way back to the front. But I didn't have as good a feeling as I had hoped for."

Gerloff continued, "I definitely think we could have done a bit more this weekend. But I did my best and unfortunately that was all we could do. I definitely want more than top-10, so now I'm looking forward to going to Portimão. I really like this track and it's good that it's a back-to-back weekend so we can take some momentum into the next round."

For team owner Jürgen Röder, the step backwards at the tenth meeting of the season is not a drama and can be explained.



"Aragon is not a BMW track, as we all know, but Garrett managed to finish in the top-10 three times with eighth, ninth and tenth places," the Hessian pointed out. "In the sprint race he had a great start and was sixth. But he had chosen a harder tyre compared to the other guys at the front, which put him a bit behind. But nonetheless, we are happy with Garrett's performance."

In the overall standings, Gerloff is also preparing to challenge Scott Redding of the ROKiT team for the position of best BMW rider. In 14th place with 107 points, the 28-year-old has only eight points less than the Englishman.